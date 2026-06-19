BREAKING NEWS: Russia Strikes St. Kitts and Nevis-Flagged Ship in Black Sea Drone Attack

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, June 19, 2026 — A civilian merchant vessel flying the flag of St. Kitts and Nevis was struck by Russian drones in the Black Sea, according to Ukrainian officials and international media.

The attack formed part of a wider drone strike on foreign-flagged civilian ships operating near Ukraine’s Black Sea maritime corridor. Ukrainian officials said a second vessel, flying the flag of Panama, was also hit. One crew member aboard the Panamanian-flagged vessel was killed, while two others were injured.

According to Ukrinform, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration and Minister for Development of Communities and Territories, Oleksii Kuleba, said the St. Kitts and Nevis-flagged vessel was struck, leaving three crew members with minor injuries.

The vessel was travelling through the Ukrainian maritime corridor toward a port in Greater Odesa to load grain when it was hit. The strike caused a fire on board and disrupted navigation systems, though the ship remained afloat and was later assisted by a patrol vessel.

Ukrainian officials described the attack as part of a continuing threat to civilian shipping, international trade, freedom of navigation and global food security.

“This is yet another proof that Russia is waging a war against freedom of navigation, international trade, and global food security,” Kuleba said, according to Ukrinform.

The incident is expected to raise concern in St. Kitts and Nevis, whose flag is carried by internationally registered vessels operating across global maritime routes. There has not yet been a publicly issued statement from the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis on the incident.

The strike comes amid repeated attacks on civilian maritime routes in the Black Sea, where commercial vessels, grain shipments and port infrastructure have been affected throughout the war in Ukraine.