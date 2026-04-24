CHRIS GAYLE Enters Ownership Arena as Co-Owner of Glasgow Franchise in New European T20 Premier League

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Caribbean cricket icon has taken another bold step beyond the boundary ropes, becoming a co-owner of a franchise in the inaugural European T20 Premier League (ETPL).

The 46-year-old batting superstar, famously known worldwide as the “Universe Boss,” has bought into the Glasgow Mugafians franchise, a team based in , marking a major Caribbean presence in the league’s first season.

Gayle has partnered with , an India-based entertainment company, in the venture as the ETPL seeks to establish itself as a new frontier for international T20 cricket.

Originally, an investment consortium reportedly led by former and had been expected to acquire the Glasgow franchise. However, reports now suggest that group is shifting its interest toward the Dublin-based team instead.

Speaking on the move, Gayle described franchise ownership as an exciting new phase of his cricket journey.

“This is an exciting new chapter for me. Europe represents cricket’s final frontier, and the ETPL has the potential to uncover promising local talent and nurture future heroes who will strengthen the sport across the region,” Gayle reportedly said.

The tournament is set to run from August 26 to September 20, bringing together franchises from across Europe in what organizers hope will become a landmark competition on the cricket calendar.

Franchises in the league have reportedly been sold for US$15 million over a 10-year period, signaling strong investor confidence in the growth potential of the sport across Europe.

For Caribbean fans, Gayle’s involvement adds instant star power and prestige to the ETPL, while once again demonstrating that the legendary left-hander continues to make moves long after dominating bowlers around the globe.

From sixes to strategy, remains a boss in every arena.