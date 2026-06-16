ELECTION POWER GAMES:Premier Brantley Breaks Silence as Public Outrage Grows Over Fuel Surcharge Hike, While Biggest Baddest Blogger Blasts It as “Election Season Electricity Games”.

CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS — A wave of public frustration over rising electricity bills in Nevis has erupted into a major political controversy, after Premier Mark Brantley addressed concerns surrounding NEVLEC’s fuel surcharge adjustment, while outspoken social media commentator Everton Powell, popularly known as Obi the Biggest Baddest Blogger, accused the Nevis Island Administration of repeating what he described as a familiar pre-election strategy.

The controversy follows a NEVLEC public notice announcing a Fuel Surcharge Adjustment effective June 2026, with domestic customers facing a fuel surcharge of $0.69/kWh. According to the notice, actual fuel charges rose from $0.53/kWh in April 2026 to $0.76/kWh in May 2026 and $0.79/kWh in June 2026, placing what NEVLEC described as significant pressure on the cost of generating electricity.

Premier Brantley, responding publicly, said the Nevis Island Administration had heard the concerns of consumers over increased bills. He explained that over the past few years, the government had shielded consumers from oil price fluctuations by capping the fuel surcharge for business customers and removing it entirely from residential customers.

However, Brantley said that policy required government to divert funds from critical areas such as health and education in order to subsidize electricity consumers. He pointed to escalating fuel prices, volatility linked to international conflict, and the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz as reasons why consumers are now being asked to share some of the burden.

But for many Nevisians, the explanation landed like cold comfort in a hot utility crisis.

Obi, in a blistering social media commentary, accused the Premier of emerging only after the public backlash became too loud to ignore. In his trademark raw political style, Powell suggested that the message to struggling households amounted to little more than asking the people of Nevis to endure the painful bill increases for now.

More sharply, Powell alleged that the current situation resembles what he believes happened in 2022, when, according to his commentary, fuel surcharge pressures were passed on to customers before an election, only to be reduced later and then politically presented as relief. He warned that a similar pattern may be unfolding again as another election season approaches.

His central claim is explosive: that the electricity burden may first be allowed to hit households hard, only for the administration to later reduce bills and campaign on the very relief it created room to deliver.

That allegation has not been independently proven, but it has clearly struck a nerve among residents already feeling the squeeze.

For consumers, the issue is not merely the technical explanation of global fuel prices. It is the timing, the communication, and the suddenness of the impact. Many are asking why households were not better prepared, why the public notice came with such heavy financial consequences, and why ordinary families are being told to conserve energy after receiving bills they say are already difficult to manage.

The government’s position is that it can no longer carry the full subsidy without affecting other essential services. Critics, however, argue that the administration should have offered clearer advance warning, stronger relief measures, and greater transparency before shifting more of the fuel burden onto consumers.

The political danger for the Premier is obvious. Electricity bills are not abstract policy. They hit kitchen tables, small shops, elderly residents, single parents, renters, churches, and working families. When light bills rise, the public feels it immediately — and explanations about international fuel markets rarely soften the blow.

Obi’s warning that “the same jumbie” should not frighten the people twice has now become part of the wider public debate. His commentary reflects a growing suspicion among some residents that energy policy may become a political weapon rather than a stable public service strategy.

The Brantley administration now faces a difficult balancing act. It must convince Nevisians that the fuel surcharge adjustment is a necessary financial response, not a calculated political move. It must also show that relief is not merely being held back for maximum political effect.

For now, the surcharge has lit more than homes and businesses across Nevis — it has lit a political fire.

And unless the NIA can provide clearer answers, stronger relief, and a more convincing plan, this electricity bill controversy may become one of the defining public issues heading into the next political season.