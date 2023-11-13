From Pageant Queen to Academic Royalty: Anya Seetahal Crowned 2022 State Scholar of St. Kitts and Nevis

In an astonishing leap from the glamorous world of beauty pageants, former 2018 Miss Haynes Smith Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant Queen, Anya Seetahal, has now ascended to academic royalty. The dazzling 2019 Most Remarkable Teen Awardee has clinched the prestigious title of St. Kitts and Nevis State Scholar for 2022.

Anya’s remarkable achievement comes on the heels of her exceptional performance in the Cape Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Exams, setting her apart as a true intellectual powerhouse. Renowned for her prodigious talent in dance, the crowned State Scholar embodies the perfect fusion of artistry and intellect.

St. Kitts and Nevis proudly celebrates the reign of a queen who not only dazzled on stage but conquered the academic realm with unparalleled grace and brilliance. Anya Seetahal – a name destined for greatness beyond the stage lights.