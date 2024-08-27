Tire Explosion at Delta Maintenance Area Near Atlanta Airport Leaves 2 Dead, 1 Injured

A tragic accident unfolded early Tuesday morning at a Delta Air Lines maintenance facility near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, resulting in the deaths of two individuals and injuring another. According to local news outlet WSB2, a tire explosion claimed the lives of a Delta employee and a contractor, while another airline worker was severely injured in the blast.Authorities have not yet released the identities of the victims as investigations continue into the cause of the explosion. The incident has raised concerns about safety protocols within airline maintenance areas. The injured worker was rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment.Delta Air Lines has expressed its condolences to the families of the deceased and is cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation. Further details are expected to emerge as authorities conduct a thorough examination of the scene.