Prime Minister and Minister of Health Dr. Hon. Terrance Drew Urges Collective Action on World Diabetes Day

In a poignant address to the nation, Prime Minister and Minister of Health Dr. Hon. Terrance Drew marked World Diabetes Day with a call to collective action. Recognizing the global health challenge posed by diabetes, the Prime Minister emphasized the significance of raising awareness about the impact of this non-communicable disease on individuals, families, and communities worldwide.

World Diabetes Day, established in 1991 by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) and the World Health Organization (WHO), gained official recognition as a United Nations Day in 2006. Dr. Drew’s address highlights the weeklong initiative dedicated to advocacy, education, and community engagement. This period serves as a crucial opportunity for citizens to unite in efforts to combat diabetes and contribute to building a healthier, more resilient society.

As the Federation reflects on the importance of supporting those affected by diabetes, the Prime Minister’s words serve as a rallying cry for a collaborative approach to tackle this pervasive health issue. The call to action echoes beyond national borders, resonating with the global community in the ongoing fight against the escalating prevalence of diabetes.