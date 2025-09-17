St. Kitts-Nevis’ Dr. Cherese Godwin Named to Malcolm Jenkins Foundation Advisory Council

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS & NEVIS / PHILADELPHIA, PA — September 2025 —

The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, celebrating 15 years of impact, has announced the formation of a new Advisory Council, with St. Kitts and Nevis’ own Dr. Cherese Novelle Godwin named among its distinguished inaugural members.

The Advisory Council brings together an accomplished group of professionals from diverse backgrounds to strengthen the Foundation’s mission of empowering youth, families, and communities through innovative programs, mentorship, and sustainable opportunities.

Joining Dr. Godwin on the council are:

Connor Barwin , Head of Football Development & Strategy, Philadelphia Eagles, and founder of the Make the World Better Foundation, which has invested over $30 million in revitalizing Philadelphia communities.

, Head of Football Development & Strategy, Philadelphia Eagles, and founder of the Make the World Better Foundation, which has invested over $30 million in revitalizing Philadelphia communities. Tristan Bultman , Founder & President of Bultman Advisory Services, a global media entrepreneur and community advocate supporting nonprofits and creative collaborations in business, culture, and philanthropy.

, Founder & President of Bultman Advisory Services, a global media entrepreneur and community advocate supporting nonprofits and creative collaborations in business, culture, and philanthropy. Kharay Kenyatta, Vice President of Wealth Management at Goldman Sachs, with two decades of experience advising top clients and nonprofits, and a passion for expanding educational and community opportunities.

Dr. Cherese Godwin: A Global Leader with Local Roots

Dr. Godwin, a proud daughter of St. Kitts and Nevis, is a nationally recognized social policy architect and strategist. She currently serves as Policy & Legislation Manager at NASW–NJ and lectures at the University of Pennsylvania.

Her global reputation includes authoring the definition of Social Entrepreneurship for Oxford University and leading billion-dollar equity-driven initiatives worldwide. Through her work, she has consistently championed fairness, accountability, and transformative social impact.

Her appointment to the Malcolm Jenkins Foundation’s Advisory Council underscores both her international stature and her Caribbean roots—an achievement that resonates deeply with the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

About the Malcolm Jenkins Foundation

Founded by former NFL star Malcolm Jenkins, the Foundation is dedicated to youth development, educational advancement, leadership, and empowerment. Over the past 15 years, it has become a leading force for change in underserved communities across the United States.

With the establishment of its Advisory Council, the Foundation aims to expand its reach, sharpen its strategies, and ensure long-term impact in tackling systemic inequities.

A Proud Moment for the Federation

Dr. Godwin’s appointment reflects the growing influence of St. Kitts and Nevis professionals on the global stage. Her expertise, combined with the Foundation’s vision, promises to help drive meaningful change while shining a spotlight on the Federation’s contributions to international leadership and community development.

SKN Times congratulates Dr. Cherese Godwin on this historic appointment.