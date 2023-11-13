St. Kitts and Nevis Times Reports Validated: CIU CEO Micheal Martin Affirms Decline in Citizenship Applications as Program Takes a New Course

In a development aligned with reports from the St. Kitts and Nevis Times, CIU CEO Micheal Martin officially acknowledges a substantial decrease in applications for St. Kitts and Nevis citizenship. The revelation unfolds as part of the program’s strategic overhaul, marking a pivotal moment for the Caribbean nation.

Detailed in his interview with IMI Daily, Martin sheds light on the intentional reduction in applications. “The increase in investment thresholds or the price of the Citizenship and passports has naturally resulted in an expected dip in the volume of applications,” explains Micheal Martin. This move, he emphasizes, is a critical component of their strategy to fortify the program against past challenges, including proliferation, discounting, and financing schemes.

Furthermore, Martin outlines a deliberate shift towards attracting committed and discerning investors eager to leverage the myriad opportunities in St. Kitts and Nevis. Citizenship in this idyllic locale, as per Martin, is an added incentive.*

*The St. Kitts and Nevis Times’ prior reports on the declining demand for SKN citizenships are now substantiated by Martin’s confirmation in this transformative interview. In a dual revelation, Martin also confirms the commencement of refunds to Belarusians and Russians, a development previously outlined by the St. Kitts and Nevis Times. Budgetary constraints, cited as the cause for delays, are now reported to be successfully addressed.

Read More Below:

——————————————

St.Kitts and Nevis CIU CEO Micheal Martin Confirms Declines in CBI Demand and Refunds to Russian and Belarusian Applicants in Interview with IMI Daily News

Click below:

https://www.imidaily.com/caribbean/processing-delays-a-result-of-financing-and-discounting-schemes-of-the-past-says-st-kitts-ciu-boss/