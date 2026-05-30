ST. KITTS AND NEVIS’ LYSANNA BELLE SHINES IN TAIWAN, EARNS PRESTIGIOUS OUTSTANDING GRADUATING STUDENT HONOUR

ST. KITTS-NEVIS DAILY | SKN TIMES | TIMES CARIBBEAN

I-Shou University graduate recognized for academic excellence, leadership and service as 14 nationals prepare to graduate across Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 29, 2026 — St. Kitts and Nevis is celebrating a proud academic achievement in Taiwan as Lysanna Belle, a young national of the Federation, has been recognized as a 2026 Outstanding Graduating Student under the Taiwan Scholarship programme.

With graduation season in Taiwan fast approaching, Belle was among the students celebrated at the farewell party for the 2026 Taiwan Scholarship and Huayu Enrichment Scholarship graduating students, where scholarship recipients were recognized for their dedication, achievements and contributions throughout their studies.

The Federation’s Ambassador to the Republic of China, Taiwan, His Excellency Donya L. Francis, had the distinguished pleasure of congratulating Miss Belle on her successful completion of studies and her outstanding recognition.

The Embassy of St. Kitts and Nevis in Taiwan extended special congratulations to Belle, who was recognized as an “Outstanding Student Awardee” for her academic achievements, leadership skills and active involvement in school activities during her time in Taiwan.

Belle studied at I-Shou University in Kaohsiung City, Taiwan, where she pursued a Bachelor’s degree in International Tourism and Hospitality, with a minor in International Business Administration. Her academic path reflects strong preparation in two fields that remain critically important to the future growth and global competitiveness of St. Kitts and Nevis: tourism and international business.

In a personal reflection shared online, Belle described her journey to Taiwan as a bold step of faith that has now produced a historic achievement.

“I took a leap of faith and came to Taiwan to study, now I’ve been awarded the 2026 Outstanding Graduating Student on the Taiwan Scholarship,” Belle stated. “I’m also the first student from I-Shou to receive such award.”

Beyond her academic success, Belle distinguished herself as a dynamic student leader and cultural representative. She served as President of the Association of St. Kitts and Nevis Nationals in Taiwan from 2023 to 2025, helping to promote unity, national pride and student engagement among Kittitian and Nevisian students studying abroad.

Her leadership record also includes service as an international student representative for St. Kitts and Nevis, Vice President of Membership on the ISU Executive Board, Public Relations Officer for her department, and Vice President of the Main Campus.

Ambassador Francis disclosed that fourteen Kittitians and Nevisians are expected to graduate this year from various universities and programmes across Taiwan, further highlighting the continued success of educational cooperation between St. Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of China, Taiwan.

Belle’s achievement stands as an inspiring example of courage, discipline, academic excellence and national representation. From taking a leap of faith to study thousands of miles from home, to earning one of the most notable honours among graduating scholarship students, Lysanna Belle has made her family, university and Federation proud.

St. Kitts-Nevis Daily, SKN Times and Times Caribbean extend warm congratulations to Lysanna Belle on her successful completion of studies and her outstanding recognition in Taiwan.