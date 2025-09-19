TREVOR “MARTY” HUGGINS AWARDED MEDAL OF HONOUR — BASKETBALL LEGEND MAKES HISTORY AS FIRST PLAYER TO RECEIVE NATIONAL AWARDS RECOGNITION

SKN TIMES FEATURED ARTICLE



Basseterre, St. Kitts – September 19, 2025 — In a historic and emotional moment for sports lovers across the Federation, basketball icon Trevor “Marty” Huggins has been awarded the prestigious Medal of Honour, becoming the first basketball player in national history to receive such a distinction.

The announcement came during the 42nd Independence Day National Address delivered by Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, who lauded Huggins as a trailblazer, mentor, and symbol of excellence in sport.

A Living Legend Honoured

Now 60 years old, Marty Huggins has long been recognized by fans and peers alike as the greatest pure shooter to ever emerge from St. Kitts and Nevis. With a career spanning the 1980s and 1990s, Huggins represented the nation with pride and distinction at numerous international tournaments including LIBA, OECS, and CBC competitions.

He was a standout member of the LIBA All-Star Team in Antigua, where he faced off against elite U.S. college programs, further solidifying his reputation as a world-class competitor.

A Champion at Every Level

Huggins’ dominance was most profoundly felt at home with the Rams Hitters Basketball Club, where he was the undisputed leader and driving force behind their unmatched record of 20 SKNABA League Championships. His impact extended beyond statistics—he was the heart and soul of every team he graced.

In 1990, he etched his name into history when he led St. Kitts to victory in the OECS Championship, delivering an MVP performance so electrifying that he was awarded a special plaque of recognition by then-Prime Minister Dr. Kennedy Simmonds.

A Medal Fit for a Giant

From multiple MVP titles and scoring crowns to becoming a beloved mentor and role model for generations of young athletes, Huggins’ influence has only grown with time. Today’s award of the Medal of Honour serves not only as a tribute to his basketball greatness but as a national salute to the values of discipline, dedication, and pride.

SKN Times joins the nation in extending heartfelt congratulations to Trevor “Marty” Huggins — a son of the soil whose greatness has finally received the honour it so richly deserves.

