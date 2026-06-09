From Management Trainee to FCIM: Caribbean Marketing Leader Earns Highest Global Recognition

CASTRIES, SAINT LUCIA – May 27, 2026 – After a career spanning more than 30 years, Accela Marketing Founder and renowned strategist Agnes Francis has been elected as a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Marketing (FCIM), the highest level of professional recognition granted by the world’s largest and most respected marketing body.

The FCIM designation is reserved for practitioners who have demonstrated leadership excellence, global market expertise, and a sustained commitment to ethical standards. The honor recognizes Agnes’ transformative impact across the Caribbean and the Global South—from introducing regional telecommunications and financial companies into new markets, to generating significant national economic growth through tourism campaigns, to shaping public education initiatives that shift community behavior.

“I am deeply honored to share that I have been elected as a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Marketing,” said Agnes. “For those outside the profession, FCIM is the highest level of professional recognition. It means leading teams and strategies that have delivered significant growth, successfully penetrating new markets, producing award-winning campaigns, and championing ethical standards. Most importantly, it means delivering sustained, transformative impact.”

A Journey Built on Substance, Not Just Creativity

Agnes’ career began as a management trainee at an international hotel chain straight out of university—a period that instilled a core belief: marketing is ultimately about service. As Director of Tourism for Saint Lucia in the 1990s, she learned that destinations are brands built on trust and experience.

When Agnes founded Accela Marketing, she made a deliberate choice: the firm would not chase awards for creativity alone, but would pursue effectiveness. That principle has guided work that includes:

· Introducing regional telecommunications and financial companies into new markets through thorough research, relevant product development, and culturally resonant promotions.

· Creating branding campaigns for destinations and national entities that build distinction in the global marketplace and pride among local populations.

· Assisting companies on journeys of self-discovery to improve customer satisfaction and financial performance.

· Designing national and regional public education campaigns that meet communities where they are.

“I have lived by a simple truth: marketing without research is noise, and communications without cultural fluency is irrelevant,” said Agnes. “That is why every project begins with engaging stakeholders—both clients and beneficiaries. That is why communication materials are designed and developed in Kweyöl as naturally as in English. That is why we measure impact and outcomes, not just outputs.”

Why Fellowship Matters for the Future of Marketing

Agnes emphasized that in the Caribbean and across the Global South, marketing has too often been treated as a decorative expense—an afterthought to “serious” decisions in public policy, infrastructure, and finance.

“FCIM challenges that entirely,” said Agnes. “Fellowship affirms that strategic marketing is a core discipline of development. Whether you are rolling out geothermal energy, protecting biodiversity, or digitizing public services, your success ultimately depends on public trust and adoption. That is the level at which I intend to continue operating.”

Commitments as a Fellow

As an FCIM, Agnes commits to:

1. Mentoring the next generation of Caribbean marketers in strategic thinking, research discipline, and ethical practice.

2. Advocating for evidence-based marketing in the public and development sectors, where the stakes are highest and resources scarcest.

3. Demonstrating that world-class marketing does not require leaving home—it requires rigor, relevance, and relationship.

Gratitude and Vision

“To my team at Accela Marketing, my clients across the OECS and beyond, and the communities which have trusted me to tell their stories: thank you. This FCIM is ours,” said Agnes, “Let us continue to prove that marketing, done right, is a powerful force for progress.”