MINISTER KONRIS MAYNARD DECLARES “BIG MOVE, REAL IMPACT !”- GOV’T SLASHES IMPORT DUTY ON ELECTRIC VEHICLES TO 10%

SKN TIMES | BREAKING NEWS

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis — April 30, 2026

In a bold and transformative step toward a greener and more affordable future, Minister of Energy and Public Infrastructure, Konris Maynard, has announced a massive reduction in import duty on fully electric vehicles, signaling a major shift in the Federation’s transportation and energy landscape.

Effective May 1, 2026, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis will cut import duty from 45% to just 10% on fully electric vehicles aged 0–4 years—a move expected to significantly lower the cost of ownership and accelerate the transition to clean energy.

Described as a “big move with real impact,” the policy falls under the Government’s flagship DRIVE Initiative (Decarbonized Roadway Initiative for Vehicle Electrification)—a strategic push aimed at modernizing the nation’s vehicle fleet while reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

A GAME-CHANGER FOR CONSUMERS AND THE ENVIRONMENT

The dramatic duty reduction is poised to deliver immediate benefits to citizens and businesses alike. With lower upfront costs, electric vehicles are now more accessible than ever, opening the door for wider adoption across the Federation.

The initiative promises:

Lower Costs: Making electric vehicles significantly more affordable for everyday citizens

Making electric vehicles significantly more affordable for everyday citizens Cleaner Air: Reducing harmful emissions and improving public health

Reducing harmful emissions and improving public health Energy Independence: Decreasing reliance on imported fuel

Decreasing reliance on imported fuel Sustainable Growth: Supporting a cleaner, greener economy for future generations

“This is not just a policy change—it’s a signal of where we are going as a country,” a government official noted. “We are embracing innovation, sustainability, and economic practicality all at once.”

DRIVE INITIATIVE GAINS MOMENTUM

The DRIVE SKN programme continues to gather pace as the government positions St. Kitts and Nevis as a regional leader in renewable energy and sustainable transportation. With global momentum building around electric mobility, this latest announcement places the Federation firmly on the path toward modernization.

YOUR MOMENT TO SWITCH

For residents who have been considering making the switch to electric, the message is clear: the time is now.

With the financial barrier significantly reduced, electric vehicles are no longer a distant aspiration—they are an immediate, practical option for drivers across the country.

As Minister Maynard and his team push forward with this initiative, one thing is certain: St. Kitts and Nevis is driving straight into the future—cleaner, smarter, and more sustainable than ever before.

#DRIVESKN #ElectricVehicles #RenewableEnergy #SustainableFuture #StKittsAndNevis