Sheldon Pemberton Leads PAM’s Call for Binding Water Security Laws, Accountability and Long-Term Infrastructure Reform

“Nothing Flows When Water Doesn’t Flow”: PAM Unveils Bold Blueprint to Fix St. Kitts and Nevis’ Water Crisis Once and For All

Basseterre, St. Kitts — The People’s Action Movement has placed water security at the centre of its national development agenda, with PAM Chairman Sheldon Pemberton declaring that the Federation can no longer afford what he described as repeated promises without lasting solutions.

In a forceful statement setting the stage for PAM’s comprehensive Water Security Strategy, Pemberton warned that unreliable water access is no longer just a household inconvenience, but a national development crisis affecting business, healthcare, agriculture, tourism, investment and everyday life.

“When water does not flow, nothing flows,” Pemberton stated, summarizing what he said is the deep and damaging impact of continued water shortages and uncertainty across St. Kitts and Nevis.

According to PAM, the country needs more than temporary fixes, short-term announcements or politically timed updates. The party is proposing what it describes as a Legislated National Water Security Strategy — a legally binding framework that would be written into law and made binding on every administration that follows.

PAM says this approach is intended to ensure that water security does not depend on which party is in office, and that long-term planning cannot be abandoned when governments change.

At the heart of the plan are legally binding targets, independent oversight, and clear consequences for failure. The party argues that national water promises must be backed by measurable timelines, transparent reporting and real accountability.

The strategy also includes major infrastructure priorities, including the replacement of aging pipelines, the modernization of reservoirs, and the aggressive expansion of desalination capacity across the island.

Pemberton and PAM are framing the initiative as a generational infrastructure programme, aimed at giving households, farmers, businesses, healthcare institutions, tourism operators and investors the basic confidence that water will be available when needed.

The message comes amid continued public frustration over water interruptions and growing calls for a more serious, transparent and long-term national response to the Federation’s water challenges.

PAM says its plan is not simply about fixing pipes, but about restoring trust in public management and ensuring that every citizen has access to a reliable basic service.

For the party, the issue is clear: water security must become a national priority protected by law, guided by expert planning, and measured by results.

“Strong Solutions. Secure Future.” That is the message PAM is now taking to the public as it seeks to position its water blueprint as a decisive answer to one of the country’s most urgent challenges.