ST.KITTS-NEVIS: $1.5B Housing Project Under Scrutiny as Formal Complaint Filed with White Collar Crime and Financial Intelligience Unit

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis – Serious concerns have emerged over the $1.5 billion Trinidad and Tobago dollar East Coast Housing Development Limited project, prompting a formal complaint with the White Collar Crime Unit and the Financial Intelligence Unit. Allegations of financial mismanagement and lack of transparency have fueled public outrage, with critics demanding full accountability.

According to well-placed sources, the government is engaged in discussions with various lending institutions to address significant financial discrepancies linked to the project. Reports suggest that large sums of money were transferred overseas with little visible progress on the housing initiative, raising alarms about the project’s viability.

Authorities have acknowledged concerns surrounding the company’s operations, leading to closer scrutiny of its financial transactions. However, with lending institutions reportedly losing confidence, the project’s future remains uncertain.

Meanwhile, local contractors have come forward, alleging they have not received payments for work carried out in connection with East Coast Housing Development Limited. Several of them have formally written to the Ministry of Housing seeking answers, yet official responses remain scarce, deepening frustration among affected businesses and citizens.

As pressure mounts, the public is calling for a full-scale investigation, transparency, and accountability from all parties involved in what is shaping up to be one of the most controversial financial matters in recent history.