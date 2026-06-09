Nevisian Songbird Abena Amory Honoured with “Making Your Country Proud Award” at EnVogue Gala

CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS, June 8, 2026 — Nevisian singer and songwriter Abena Amory has added another proud chapter to her rising artistic and advocacy journey after being honoured with the prestigious “Making Your Country Proud Award” at the EnVogue Gala on Saturday, June 6, 2026.

The award was presented by the Barbados and Friends Mental Health Awareness Association USA, Inc., an organisation known for its annual fundraising and cultural initiatives that support mental health awareness, community wellness, and back-to-school assistance for underserved children.

For Amory, the recognition was more than a personal achievement. It was a deeply meaningful acknowledgment of the work she continues to do through music, advocacy, and community inspiration.

“I am deeply honoured and grateful to Barbados and Friends Mental Health Awareness Association USA, Inc. for presenting me with the ‘Making Your Country Proud Award,’” Amory shared in a heartfelt social media statement. “Receiving this recognition was truly meaningful, especially because it acknowledges the work I am passionate about. To be recognized for these efforts is both humbling and inspiring.”

The talented Nevisian artiste expressed gratitude to the organisers, supporters, and all who contributed to making the evening memorable.

“I share this honour with all those who continue to champion mental health awareness, reduce stigma, and help create stronger, healthier communities,” she said. “I am proud to accept this award and remain committed to making a positive difference.”

Abena Amory has steadily emerged as one of Nevis’ promising creative voices, blending reggae, soca, and soul music into a distinctive sound rooted in Caribbean emotion, rhythm, and storytelling. Her music moves effortlessly between deep, expressive ballads and energetic anthems, reflecting both her West Indian heritage and her passion for using art as a vehicle for healing, upliftment, and social connection.

Her recognition at the EnVogue Gala places her among Caribbean personalities whose work extends beyond entertainment and into meaningful community impact. The “Making Your Country Proud Award” celebrates individuals whose achievements and service reflect positively on their homeland while inspiring others across the diaspora.

For Nevis and the wider Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, Amory’s honour is another proud reminder of the power of local talent to shine on regional and international platforms.

As she continues to build her musical career and lend her voice to causes that matter, Abena Amory stands as a powerful example of Caribbean creativity, compassion, and purpose — making Nevis proud, making St. Kitts and Nevis proud, and inspiring a wider movement toward stronger, healthier communities.