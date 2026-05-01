FROM 869 TO THE HALLS OF GLOBAL ACADEMIA: LESHA GREENE EMPOWERING THE NEXT GENERATION OF WORLD SCHOLARS

TIMES CARIBBEAN | SKN TIMES | ST. KITTS-NEVIS DAILY

869 TO THE WORLD

From the Federation to the Frontlines of Global Excellence

Tagline: Small Nation. Global Impact.

Opening Punch

From a twin-island nation of just over 55,000 people to the corridors of one of the United States’ leading universities, Lesha Greene is proving that excellence born in St. Kitts and Nevis can shape the futures of students across the world.

In 2026, Greene’s remarkable impact was formally recognised with the Provost’s Award for Excellence in Undergraduate Student Success at the University of Pittsburgh—an honour reserved for those who go beyond the call of duty to transform lives through education.

But for Greene, this is not just a career. It is a calling.

869 ROOTS

Hailing proudly from St. Kitts and Nevis, Greene’s journey began with a deep appreciation for education, storytelling, and global awareness. Like many Kittitians and Nevisians who venture abroad, she carried with her not just ambition—but identity.

Arriving in the United States as a student in 2000, Greene pursued a Bachelor of Arts in English with a French minor at Hunter College, before earning a Master of Fine Arts in Writing from Sarah Lawrence College.

These formative years laid the intellectual and creative foundation for a career that would span continents and cultures.

GLOBAL IMPACT

Today, as Director of National Scholarships and Post-Graduation Success at the Frederick Honors College, Greene operates at the intersection of mentorship, strategy, and global opportunity.

Her role is nothing short of transformative.

She works closely with students pursuing some of the world’s most competitive and prestigious scholarships—Fulbright, Goldwater, DAAD, and more—guiding them through rigorous application processes while helping them unlock their fullest potential.

Students consistently credit Greene with helping them discover strengths they didn’t know they had.

One student described her impact as “life-changing,” noting that her guidance helped secure funding that will shape his future indefinitely.

Greene herself is no stranger to global recognition. As a 2024 Fulbright International Education Administrators Award recipient, she engaged directly with international education systems—further strengthening her ability to build bridges between institutions and expand opportunities for students worldwide.

A CAREER BUILT ON EXPANDING OPPORTUNITY

Before her work in academia, Greene spent 15 years at the Open Society Foundations, one of the most influential international organisations focused on education, equity, and development.

There, she designed and managed scholarship programmes that reached across Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Eurasia, and Latin America—helping to build human capacity, strengthen civil society, and elevate educational standards globally.

Her work has taken her from Tajikistan to Myanmar, from Haiti to Jordan, shaping opportunities and transforming lives at every turn.

THE RIPPLE EFFECT

What sets Lesha Greene apart is not just what she has achieved—but what she enables others to achieve.

Her work is a force multiplier.

Each student she mentors, each scholarship she helps secure, and each opportunity she unlocks creates a ripple effect that extends far beyond a single individual—impacting families, communities, and entire sectors.

She is not just guiding careers.

She is shaping futures.

BY THE NUMBERS

15+ years in global scholarship programme development

in global scholarship programme development Worked across 5+ global regions

2024 Fulbright Award recipient

2026 Provost’s Award for Excellence in Undergraduate Student Success

Mentor to dozens of successful international scholarship recipients

Closing Signature

From Basseterre to Pittsburgh, from Caribbean shores to global classrooms, Lesha Greene embodies the very essence of 869 excellence—resilient, visionary, and impactful.

Her journey is a powerful reminder that greatness is not defined by geography, but by purpose.

And as Kittitians and Nevisians continue to rise across the world, one truth remains undeniable: