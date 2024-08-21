$25,000 Reward Offered for Information on Murder of Popular Community Leader

Murder and Attempted Murder Incident at Holland Ghaut: $25,000 Reward for Killers

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, August 21, 2024 – The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force is actively investigating a shocking homicide and attempted murder that took place along the Island’s Main Road at Holland Ghaut, outside Keys Village, on Tuesday, August 20, 2024.

At approximately 9:30 pm, police officers responded to a report of a shooting incident at Holland Ghaut. Upon arriving at the scene, they discovered the lifeless body of 42-year-old Azziwah Niles-Jones of Lower Prickley Pear Alley, slumped over in the driver’s seat of his motor pickup. Niles-Jones, who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, was found on the mountain side of the road, with his vehicle pointed in the direction of Basseterre.

The District Medical Officer, Dr. Rubaine, examined the body and officially pronounced Niles-Jones dead. The Crime Scene Unit processed the area, recovering several items of evidential value, and the deceased was transported to the morgue for storage pending an autopsy.

During the course of the investigation, officers from the Violent Crime Unit visited the Joseph N. France General Hospital (JNF), where they encountered Vadel Benjamin of Lower Cayon. Benjamin was being treated for a single gunshot wound to the back of his neck. He is currently in stable condition and remains warded at the hospital.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force is urging anyone with information regarding this incident to come forward to assist in the ongoing investigation. Individuals with information can contact the Violent Crime Unit at 662-3468 or the crime hotline at 707. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to the apprehension and conviction of those responsible for this heinous act.

Azziwah Malyama Niles-Jones, a prominent grassroots community leader, was recently elected as the Chairperson of the Peoples Labour Party (PLP) Central Basseterre Group and Executive Committee. Known for his dynamic leadership and extensive community involvement, Niles-Jones brought a wealth of experience to his new role.

Previously serving as Deputy Chairman of the successful PAM Central Basseterre Executive Committee in 2020, Niles-Jones demonstrated his unwavering commitment to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis. His background as a community activist, businessman, and former presiding officer for Constituency #2 positioned him as a well-rounded individual capable of leading with integrity and vision.

Niles-Jones’s leadership extended beyond politics, having chaired various committees, including the Junior Calypso Committee from 2015 to 2017 and the Vendors Committee from 2016 to 2018. Additionally, he was recognized for his contributions to sports as a formidable player in the SKNABA league, representing teams such as Ram Hitters and Ghaut Bucs.

With his diverse skill set and deep-rooted connection to the community, Azziwah Niles-Jones was poised to make a meaningful impact as the new Chairperson of the PLP Central Basseterre Group, driving positive change and progress for the constituents of Basseterre. His untimely death has sent shockwaves through the community, underscoring the urgent need to address the escalating violence that threatens the fabric of society.