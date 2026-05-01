73 NOT OUT! — HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO A TRUE PIONEER, Elquemedo Willett

SKN TIMES | ST. KITTS-NEVIS DAILY | TIMES CARIBBEAN

LEGEND TRIBUTE | CRICKET | NATIONAL PRIDE

Today, the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis — and indeed the entire Caribbean — rises in celebration of one of its most iconic sporting sons.

A very special Happy 73rd Birthday to the people’s National Hero, Elquemedo Willett — 73 Not Out and still standing tall in the annals of cricketing greatness.

Born on the proud soil of Nevis, Willett’s journey is the very definition of perseverance, excellence, and trailblazing courage. His story is not just one of personal success — it is one that reshaped the narrative of Caribbean cricket forever.

THE MOMENT THAT CHANGED EVERYTHING — 1973

In 1973, exactly 53 years ago, history was written.

Willett became the first player from the Leeward Islands to earn selection to the mighty West Indies cricket team — breaking through barriers that many once believed were insurmountable.

From a small island often overlooked in the cricketing hierarchy, Willett proved that greatness knows no geography.

His debut was not merely a personal milestone — it was a gateway moment. It told every aspiring cricketer from the Leewards:

“You belong. You can rise. You can represent.”

A CAREER OF COURAGE AND LEGACY

Willett went on to represent the West Indies in five Test matches between 1973 and 1974, standing shoulder to shoulder with some of the greatest players in the world during a transformative era for Caribbean cricket.

He continued to contribute to the game well beyond the international stage, playing into the 1988–89 season, leaving behind a legacy rooted in discipline, pride, and excellence.

But statistics alone cannot capture his impact.

His true contribution lies in what came after —

the generations of Leeward Islands players who followed,

the confidence he instilled in a region,

and the pride he ignited in a nation.

MORE THAN A CRICKETER — A SYMBOL OF POSSIBILITY

From Nevis to the global stage, Elquemedo Willett became more than a sportsman — he became a symbol:

A symbol of breaking barriers

A symbol of regional pride

A symbol of Caribbean resilience and excellence

His legacy echoes across St. Kitts and Nevis, the Leeward Islands, and the wider Caribbean — in every young player who picks up a bat believing that their dreams are valid.

73 NOT OUT — AND FOREVER IN THE GAME

At 73, Willett stands not just as a former cricketer, but as a living legend whose contribution continues to inspire.

Today, we celebrate:

The pioneer who opened doors

The legend who carried a nation’s hopes

The hero who proved that greatness can emerge from anywhere

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, LEGEND!

From all of us at SKN Times, St. Kitts-Nevis Daily, and Times Caribbean:

Happy 73rd Birthday, Elquemedo Willett — 73 Not Out and forever our champion.

Your legacy is immortal.

Your impact is immeasurable.

Your story continues to inspire generations.

SALUTE TO A TRUE CARIBBEAN ICON.