CBI UNDER TWO ADMINISTRATIONS: FROM HARRIS’ HIGH REVENUES TO DREW’S HEIGHTENED DEPENDENCE

A central pillar of recent public discourse in Saint Kitts and Nevis has been the claim that the nation was overly dependent on Citizenship by Investment Programme (CBI) revenues and needed urgent economic rebalancing. That critique was directed squarely at the former Team Unity administration led by Timothy Harris, under whose tenure CBI inflows reached historic highs.

However, several years into the current administration under Prime Minister Terrance Drew, an analytical review of fiscal patterns reveals a striking policy contradiction: CBI dependence has not diminished—while CBI revenues themselves have significantly declined from previous peak levels.

A Critique That Now Cuts Both Ways

The former administration was frequently criticised for structuring public finance around strong CBI inflows. Yet those inflows, at their height, allowed the state to maintain fiscal buffers, fund capital projects, service debt, and absorb economic shocks—including the COVID-19 period—without severe disruption to core services.

Today, the situation appears materially different. While the current government continues to position itself as reform-oriented and diversification-focused, CBI revenues are now more central to fiscal survival than ever, even as total inflows fall well below the all-time highs recorded under Team Unity.

This creates a paradox:

Greater reliance on CBI

Lower absolute CBI revenues

From a fiscal risk perspective, this combination is inherently more fragile than high reliance paired with high inflows.

Financing Ambitions in a Tighter Revenue Environment

Despite reduced CBI performance, the current administration has embarked on or announced multiple capital-intensive projects, including major education infrastructure, airport expansion, cultural facilities, and large-scale development initiatives. Available signals suggest that CBI revenues remain a primary financing mechanism for these undertakings, alongside borrowing and future revenue commitments.

The analytical concern is not the merit of the projects themselves, but whether long-term obligations are being matched with sustainable, predictable revenue streams.

When CBI inflows were at historic highs, the fiscal margin for error was wider. In a lower-revenue environment, the same strategy carries amplified exposure.

Structural Risk, Not Political Rhetoric

From an economic standpoint, the issue transcends administrations. An economy that criticises over-reliance on a volatile revenue source but then deepens that reliance during a downturn in receipts is not reducing risk—it is compounding it.

Key questions naturally arise:

What percentage of current government expenditure is now directly or indirectly supported by CBI revenues?

How much future CBI income has already been committed to finance present-day projects?

What contingency measures exist should global pressure, market contraction, or regulatory change further constrain inflows?

These questions are especially relevant given increased international scrutiny of investment migration programmes globally.

The Missing Transition Strategy

If the objective is genuine diversification, then declining CBI revenues should logically accelerate investment in alternative growth engines—productive sectors capable of generating recurring domestic income. Yet evidence of such a transition, at scale, remains limited.

Without a clearly articulated and measurable pathway away from CBI dependence, public messaging about reform risks being disconnected from fiscal reality.

An Evidence-Based Moment

The comparison between administrations is not about assigning blame; it is about learning from data. High reliance with high inflows provided stability. High reliance with reduced inflows introduces vulnerability.

At this juncture, the country would benefit from a transparent, data-driven accounting of:

Current CBI dependency levels

Comparative revenue performance over successive administrations

Medium-term fiscal sustainability under multiple inflow scenarios

Economic credibility is strengthened not by criticism of the past, but by clarity in the present and realism about the future.

For St. Kitts and Nevis, the core challenge is no longer whether CBI should exist—but whether the nation can afford to remain more dependent on it than ever, while earning less from it than before.