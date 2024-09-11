Kamala Harris and Donald Trump Face Off in First Debate Ahead of Election Day

In a highly anticipated matchup, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump took to the debate stage for the first time on Tuesday at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. With only eight weeks until Election Day, the stakes were high, and the 90-minute debate, hosted by ABC News, delivered fiery exchanges and animated attacks.

Harris, aiming to present herself as the leader of a new generation, emphasized her track record while attempting to paint Trump as out of touch and clinging to past grievances. Trump, in turn, criticized Harris as a “radical Democrat” and repeatedly tied her policies to the Biden administration’s record, particularly on the economy and immigration.

Key Takeaways from the Debate

Harris’ Early Attacks on Trump

Harris began the night on the offensive, questioning Trump’s policies and leadership. “In this debate tonight, you’re going to hear from the same old, tired playbook,” she said, accusing Trump of relying on lies and name-calling. Throughout the night, she continued to press Trump on his economic decisions, his rhetoric, and his role in the January 6th Capitol riot. Trump Focuses on Biden’s Record

While Harris tried to establish herself independently from President Biden, Trump continually linked her to his administration’s economic challenges, such as inflation and immigration. “She is Biden,” Trump said, arguing that Harris could not distance herself from the perceived failures of the Biden presidency. Harris’ Closing Jab

Perhaps one of the night’s most memorable moments was when Harris criticized Trump’s rallies, claiming that attendees often leave early out of exhaustion. Trump defended his events, insisting they are the biggest and most incredible in political history. A High-Profile Endorsement

After the debate, pop megastar Taylor Swift publicly endorsed Harris, saying she would vote for her. Swift’s support, particularly among young women, is seen as a potentially influential moment in the campaign.

As the election draws near, this debate set the tone for what is expected to be a heated and closely watched race. Both candidates walked away from the night claiming victories, but the true test will be how voters respond in the weeks to come.