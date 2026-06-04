Madam Margaret Price Findlay Appointed 14th Chief Justice of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court

CASTRIES, Saint Lucia, June 2026 — The Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court has entered a significant new chapter with the appointment of Her Ladyship the Honourable Madam Margaret Price Findlay as the 14th Chief Justice of the regional court.

According to the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, His Majesty King Charles III, by letters patent, appointed Madam Price Findlay as Chief Justice effective April 9, 2026. The appointment places her at the helm of one of the Caribbean’s most important judicial institutions, serving six independent OECS Member States and three British Overseas Territories.

Her Ladyship assumes office following what the Court described as a remarkable legal and judicial career marked by exemplary service, sound jurisprudence, and an unwavering commitment to justice across the Eastern Caribbean sub-region.

As Chief Justice, Madam Price Findlay will now provide judicial leadership and administrative oversight for the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, which plays a central role in upholding the rule of law, strengthening democratic governance, and ensuring access to justice across multiple jurisdictions.

The appointment is being widely viewed as a major milestone for the ECSC and the wider OECS region, reinforcing the continued importance of judicial independence, regional cooperation, institutional stability, and public confidence in the administration of justice.

Madam Price Findlay’s elevation also follows years of distinguished service within the regional judiciary. The ECSC’s official profile notes that she served as a managing partner in private practice before joining the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court as a High Court Judge. She was assigned to Anguilla in 2009, later served in Grenada, and from 2015 to 2022 was assigned to Saint Lucia, where she served in the Criminal Division of the High Court. In September 2022, she was elevated to the Court of Appeal Bench.

Regional reports have also highlighted her Trinidad and Tobago roots and her historic rise within the Eastern Caribbean judiciary. Caribbean National Weekly reported that she is the first woman from Trinidad and Tobago to hold the office of Chief Justice of the ECSC.

In announcing the appointment, the ECSC expressed confidence that under Her Ladyship’s leadership, the Court will continue to exemplify the highest standards of judicial excellence, innovation, and service to the people of the region.

Her appointment comes at a time when courts across the Caribbean are facing increasing demands for efficiency, modernization, transparency, and timely delivery of justice. As Chief Justice, Madam Price Findlay will be expected to guide the Court through this evolving legal landscape while preserving the independence, dignity, and integrity of the judiciary.

For the Eastern Caribbean, the appointment of Madam Margaret Price Findlay represents not only a change in judicial leadership, but a reaffirmation of the region’s commitment to justice, constitutional order, and the rule of law.