Abena Amory Delivers Show-Stopping Performance at Jamaica’s 63rd Independence Anniversary Gala in Queens

Pictured with Abena is Patricia Chin, Co-founder of VP Records

Christopher Martin

Lexy Brooks of JIFI

Queens, NY- The spirit of Jamaica was alive and electric on Saturday, August 9, 2025, as acclaimed singer and cultural ambassador Abena Amory lit up the stage at Jamaica Independence Foundation, Inc. – JIFI’s 63rd Independence Anniversary Gala, held at Terrace on the Park in the heart of Queens, New York.

The gala, an elegant fusion of Caribbean pride, music, and community, was one of the highlights of the summer for the Jamaican Diaspora in New York.

Abena’s performance was nothing short of magical. With her signature blend of soulful vocals, captivating stage presence, and a repertoire that pays homage to both her roots and global influences, she brought the audience to their feet in celebration.

Performing a mix of reggae classics and original pieces, Abena transformed the gala into a vibrant, shared experience of heritage and unity.

Hosted by the Jamaica Independence Foundation, Inc. the gala was a celebration of those who have positively impacted the Jamaican community, including iconic honorees such as Christopher Martin, who recently shared the St. Kitts Music Fest stage with Abena. Guests dined and danced in honor of Jamaica’s journey from independence in 1962 to its thriving global cultural presence today.

Abena demonstrated once again how music can unite generations and bridge oceans, making Jamaica’s 63rd Independence celebration not only a reflection of the past, but a bold declaration of the future.

End