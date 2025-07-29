DWANE A. HENDRICKSON EARNS MASTERS IN FORENSIC ACCOUNTING FROM UNIVERSITY OF PORTSMOUTH

SKN TIMES | GRADUATE SPOTLIGHT

Brown Hill’s Own Celebrates Milestone With Pride and Purpose

Brown Hill, Nevis – Congratulations are pouring in for Dwane A. Hendrickson, a proud son of Brown Hill, Nevis, who has officially graduated with a Master of Science (MSc) Degree in Forensic Accounting from the prestigious University of Portsmouth in the United Kingdom.

A distinguished professional with a background in corporate banking, taxation, and education, Hendrickson’s achievement is more than just a personal win — it’s an inspiration to the youth of Nevis and the wider St. Kitts and Nevis federation.

Reflecting on his academic journey, Dwane shared:

“This journey tested me, stretched me, and ultimately refined me. Today, my heart is full. Not just because I crossed the finish line, but because I honoured every step along the way. Embrace your ‘bounce-backability’! It isn’t just resilience — it’s an act of self-belief. And this degree? It’s proof.”

Known for his generosity and commitment to education, Dwane continues to give back to his community by serving as an Accounting Tutor at the Brown Hill Wesleyan REACH Institute, where he provides free Principles of Accounts classes to CSEC candidates. His professional résumé includes roles such as Credit Sales Specialist at The Bank of Nevis Limited, Senior Tax Officer at the Inland Revenue Department, and an internship in global government affairs at Citi in Washington, D.C.

Dwane is also a Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE), a credential he earned in May 2023 through the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE) — further cementing his commitment to excellence and integrity in the financial sector.

“Ah Brown Hill me from!

Ah Nevis me born!

Ah SKN me rep!”

— Dwane A. Hendrickson, BBA, CFE, MSc

The SKN Times joins the community of Brown Hill, the island of Nevis, and the entire federation in saluting Dwane for this stellar accomplishment.

Well done, Dwane — your journey is proof that excellence, perseverance, and purpose can pave the way to greatness.

#SKNTimes #GraduateSpotlight #DwaneHendrickson #ForensicAccounting #UniversityOfPortsmouth #NevisPride #BrownHillToTheWorld #AcademicExcellence #SKNSuccessStories #CertifiedFraudExaminer #MasteredIt