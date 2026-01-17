BREAKING | POLITICS

BARBADOS CALLS ELECTIONS — SEEKS THIRD TERM IN OFFICE AS POLLS SET FOR WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 11, 2026

BRIDGETOWN, — Prime Minister has officially called general elections for Wednesday, February 11, 2026, confirming her bid for a third consecutive term and formally placing the country into election mode.

The announcement activates the constitutional process and ends all speculation about timing, as Barbadians prepare to decide whether to renew the mandate of the Barbados Labour Party government under Mottley’s leadership.

A CALCULATED POLITICAL MOVE

Calling elections ahead of the expected timeline is widely viewed as a deliberate strategic decision, reflecting confidence within the governing party and a belief that current political and economic conditions favour a renewed mandate.

Analysts point to Barbados’ ongoing economic management, social protection policies, climate resilience agenda, and the Prime Minister’s international advocacy as central pillars of the coming campaign.

“This is a moment of accountability,” one regional analyst told Times Caribbean. “The Prime Minister is asking the electorate to assess her record and decide whether to extend her leadership for another term.”

OPPOSITION UNDER TIME PRESSURE

The election call places immediate pressure on opposition parties, who must now accelerate candidate selection, fundraising, and grassroots mobilisation within a condensed campaign window.

Voters can expect:

Rapid confirmation of candidates

Intensified constituency activity

Sharpened debate on the cost of living, governance, economic sustainability, and public trust

A DEFINING TEST FOR LEADERSHIP

The February 11 vote is shaping up to be a referendum on leadership and continuity, with supporters crediting Mottley for steady governance and global influence, while critics argue the time has come for deeper scrutiny of domestic challenges and long-term policy outcomes.

COUNTDOWN TO THE POLLS

With election writs expected imminently, Barbados now enters a high-intensity national campaign period, marked by rallies, policy debates, and heightened political engagement.

February 11, 2026 will determine whether Barbados chooses continuity—or change.

Times Caribbean will continue to provide comprehensive coverage, analysis, and breaking updates as the campaign unfolds.