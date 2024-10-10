Virgin Atlantic Appoints Sean Edwards as New Country Manager for the Caribbean

Virgin Atlantic is delighted to announce the appointment of Sean Edwards as its new Country Manager for the Caribbean. With extensive experience in the airline and travel industries, Sean is set to lead Virgin Atlantic’s operations and drive growth in one of the airline’s most strategically important regions.

Returning to Virgin Atlantic after five years, Sean previously led the Loyalty and Travel department at Sandals Barbados and played a pivotal role as Commercial Manager for the recently concluded ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. In his new role, Sean will oversee teams in Barbados and steer the commercial success of Virgin Atlantic throughout the Caribbean, ensuring the airline continues to deliver exceptional service and operational excellence for its customers.

Simon Hawkins, Vice President Americas Virgin Atlantic , commented: “I am absolutely thrilled to welcome Sean back to the Virgin Atlantic family and to my team. His exceptional leadership, unwavering dedication, and deep understanding of our brand make him the ideal person to build on our successes and drive continued growth. I’m confident that under his guidance, we will strengthen our performance and seize new opportunities to expand our presence and partnerships in the region.”

Sean Edwards, Country Manager for the Caribbean, expressed his excitement: “I am incredibly excited to be returning to Virgin Atlantic and stepping into this new role. Leading such a dynamic and passionate team is truly an honor, and I’m eager to collaborate closely with our valued customers and trade partners. Together, we will continue to drive exceptional results, strengthen our relationships, and further solidify Virgin Atlantic’s position as the airline of choice in the Caribbean. I look forward to building on our successes and delivering record-breaking performance in the region.”

The Caribbean is a cornerstone of Virgin Atlantic’s global network, and Sean’s leadership will be key to strengthening partnerships and exploring new opportunities across the islands. This October, Virgin Atlantic proudly celebrates 26 years of flying between London and Barbados. The airline continues to expand its services, with both the A350 and A330neo now serving the Barbados route, demonstrating its commitment to providing modern, efficient, and comfortable air travel.

In addition to the long-standing London-Barbados flights, Virgin Atlantic’s inter-island services from Barbados to Grenada and St Vincent offer even more opportunities for local and international traveller’s to experience the beauty and vibrancy of the Caribbean

