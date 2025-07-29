FORMER PREMIER JOSEPH PARRY: ‘FAIR SHARE’ WAS A POLITICAL GIMMICK, NOT A GENUINE NEVISIAN CAUSE

SKN TIMES | BREAKING POLITICAL REVELATION

Former Nevis Premier Exposes Hypocrisy Behind 2022 Rhetoric in Explosive ‘Straight Talk’ Interview

Basseterre, St. Kitts & Charlestown, Nevis – In a blistering and unfiltered interview on “Straight Talk” with Ian “Patches” Liburd, former Nevis Premier Joseph Parry delivered a political earthquake—declaring that the now infamous 2022 “Fair Share” campaign was never rooted in principle, but rather in political convenience and electoral manipulation.

“Fair Share? That was a political stunt,” Parry implied, peeling back the layers of what many believed to be a nationalist Nevisian cause.

“The expression Fair Share — we never used that between 1980 and 1992. Mr. Emory never used it either. It came from Mr. Brantley… and it’s been used to rile up Nevisians into voting for a particular party.”

Parry’s words strike directly at the heart of the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM), calling into question the party’s authenticity, strategy, and credibility in pushing a message that resonated deeply with Nevisians in the 2022 campaign cycle.

But it didn’t stop there.

Parry pointedly asked:

“If you campaign on Fair Share… why didn’t you bring it up in Cabinet when you formed the government? Why was it never discussed in the House of Assembly?”

In one calculated line, Parry dismantled the narrative:

“The people who spoke about Fair Share were in government in 2015. As far as I know, the matter was never brought up in Cabinet. That is what Prime Minister Harris said.”

According to Parry, this glaring omission proves that the Fair Share crusade was less about Nevis’ development and more about short-term political gain — a catchy slogan turned electoral bait.

He also raised alarms about the continued exploitation of Nevisian grievances for political mileage, warning that:

“It provides a kind of advantage to certain politicians who try to exploit it by appealing to Nevisian rancor and suspicion.”

And while both the Premier and the Prime Minister have touted a World Bank report to address the Fair Share equation, Parry criticized the lack of transparency, stating:

“I’m not sure what the World Bank has suggested — because it’s never been made public.”

Parry’s Takeaway:

The Fair Share slogan was not serious governance — it was strategic politicking.

The politicians who championed it failed to institutionalize or legislate it when they had the power.

Nevisians were misled.

This bold critique from one of Nevis’ longest-serving and most seasoned leaders is sure to reignite debate across the federation — and raise hard questions for CCM and those still waving the Fair Share banner.

Is it time to retire the rhetoric and demand real solutions?

Or will “Fair Share” remain a recycled rally cry — wielded only when votes are on the line?

The people of Nevis are watching, listening, and remembering.