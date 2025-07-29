DAVIQUE OSBOURNE IS SKNABA ‘A’ DIVISION SKN TIMES PLAYER OF THE YEAR!

Fire & Rescue No Limit Star Sets the League Ablaze with Dominant All-Round Season

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — July 28, 2025 – When the regular season dust settled and the stat sheets were tallied, one name towered above the rest in the SKNABA ‘A’ Division — Davique Osbourne. The Fire & Rescue No Limit sharpshooter has been officially crowned the SKN TIMES SKNABA ‘A’ Division Player of the Year, delivering a breathtaking campaign that combined scoring supremacy, clutch defense, and relentless hustle.

While Corleone Sargeant of Youth & Sport Eagles walked away with the official league MVP title thanks to his well-rounded numbers, a deeper analysis of the full season stats reveals Davique Osbourne as the undisputed most dominant all-round performer.

Breaking Down the Dominance:

POINTS LEADER : Osbourne exploded for 295 points , a league-best that left the next closest scorer—Sargeant— a staggering 84 points behind .

: Osbourne exploded for , a league-best that left the next closest scorer—Sargeant— . STEALS MACHINE : He finished third in steals (50) , just behind his own teammate Justin Bart (51) and Felix Reyes (66), showcasing his defensive prowess.

: He finished , just behind his own teammate Justin Bart (51) and Felix Reyes (66), showcasing his defensive prowess. Top 3 in Two Categories : Osbourne is the only player to finish in the top three in both scoring and steals , reflecting his impact on both ends of the floor.

: Osbourne is the , reflecting his impact on both ends of the floor. Winning Impact: His contributions were pivotal in propelling Fire & Rescue No Limit to a competitive season, where his scoring and intensity became the cornerstone of the team’s identity.

Statistically Unmatched:

Category Stat Rank Points 295 1st Steals 50 3rd Assists — — Rebounds — — Blocks — —

In contrast, while Corleone Sargeant posted more balanced averages — 23 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 2.7 APG, 2.7 SPG, 0.5 BPG — he didn’t top any single statistical category.

Why Osbourne Edges Out the Competition:

In high-level basketball, volume scoring combined with defensive output often separates the good from the great. Osbourne’s ability to dominate offensively while remaining a constant threat defensively sets him apart. His high-energy play and consistent contributions were unmatched, making him a nightmare for opponents on every possession.

SKN TIMES Verdict:

While Corleone Sargeant deserves respect for his well-rounded season, Davique Osbourne’s sheer dominance in points and presence in the top steals list seals the deal. He was the unstoppable force and the defensive disruptor — the ultimate game-changer.

SKN TIMES ‘A’ Division Player of the Year 2025:

#8 Davique Osbourne | Fire & Rescue No Limit

Let the debates begin — but the stats speak for themselves!