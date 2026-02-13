EC$500 MILLION GOLF COURSE EXIT: WHY REWARD FAILURE WITH HALF A BILLION DOLLARS?

750 CIU Shares Hand Marriott Access to Nearly EC$500 Million as State Assumes Control of Loss-Making Frigate Bay Asset

Basseterre, St. Kitts — The numbers now speak louder than the parliamentary applause.

750 Citizenship by Investment Public Benefit Units.

At a minimum valuation of US$250,000 per unit, that translates to approximately:

US$187,500,000

EC$492,438,125.00

Nearly half a billion Eastern Caribbean dollars.

This is the economic magnitude of the arrangement announced by Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew — an arrangement that effectively grants Marriott access to almost EC$500 million in value while the State assumes control of a golf course asset widely understood to be financially unsustainable.

THE UNCOMFORTABLE REALITY

Let us strip away the rhetoric.

The Frigate Bay Golf Course had become increasingly difficult to sustain:

High maintenance costs

Significant water demands

Rising operational expenses

Declining profitability in the regional golf tourism market

Marriott’s retreat from direct management was not ideological — it was economic.

Corporations exit assets when margins shrink.

They restructure when returns diminish.

They shed liabilities.

That is business.

But here is the critical question:

Why would the Government structure compensation valued at nearly EC$500 million for an asset the private operator could no longer profitably maintain?

“NO DIRECT COST” — BUT MASSIVE ECONOMIC VALUE

The Prime Minister emphasised that there was “no direct financial cost.”

Yet CIU Public Benefit Units are not symbolic instruments.

They represent:

Real citizenship allocations

Real investor capital

Real future state revenue potential

At US$250,000 per unit, 750 units represent one of the largest structured value transfers in recent memory.

Whether cash physically changed hands is irrelevant.

The economic value transferred is substantial.

Opportunity cost is real.

Foregone alternative uses are real.

The fiscal implications are real.

REWARDING EXIT STRATEGY?

The optics are difficult to ignore.

A multinational operator determines that a golf course is no longer commercially attractive.

The State assumes operational responsibility.

Simultaneously, the operator is granted structured access to nearly half a billion EC dollars in CIU-linked value.

Is this a strategic national acquisition?

Or a premium exit package for a struggling asset?

If the golf course was no longer viable for a global hospitality giant, what operational efficiencies does the Government possess that will suddenly transform it into a profitable venture?

Will taxpayers now subsidise maintenance?

Will environmental costs escalate?

Will this become an ongoing fiscal drain?

HALF A BILLION DOLLARS — WHAT ELSE COULD IT DO?

To understand the magnitude:

EC$492 million could finance:

National renewable energy transformation

Major healthcare infrastructure upgrades

Comprehensive water security reform

Affordable housing expansion

National debt reduction strategies

Instead, the value equivalent is being directed toward a golf course transition that even its prior operator found economically challenging.

The scale demands scrutiny.

STRATEGIC OR SYMBOLIC?

Supporters argue the deal enhances national control and future development flexibility.

Critics counter that:

The compensation scale appears disproportionate to the asset’s declining profitability.

Transparency on valuation models remains limited.

Long-term fiscal sustainability has not been publicly detailed.

This is not a minor land adjustment.

It is a macroeconomic decision.

THE CENTRAL QUESTION

Why allocate or structure nearly EC$500 million in CIU value to facilitate the transfer of a golf course asset that a multinational hospitality group could no longer profitably sustain?

If the Government possesses a comprehensive, data-driven strategy demonstrating strong projected returns, the numbers should be published.

If not, then this risks becoming one of the most controversial economic arrangements in recent national history.

ACCOUNTABILITY BEGINS NOW

This issue will not fade quietly.

Half a billion EC dollars — whether structured, allocated, or indirectly transferred — is not political theatre.

It is national wealth.

And national wealth demands national accountability.

The public deserves clarity:

What is the projected ROI under State control?

What independent valuation was conducted?

What risk assessments were performed?

What contingency plans exist if losses continue?

Until those answers are transparently presented, the EC$492 million question will dominate the national conversation:

Why commit half a billion dollars in value for an asset its former operator could no longer sustain?