Dramatic Return: Former Police Officer Charged with Manslaughter Emerges in St. Kitts After 5-Year Battle Against Extradition!

In a dramatic turn of events, the long arm of justice has finally caught up with former Police officer Dijon Warner. Charged with Manslaughter for a crime dating back to June 23rd, 2016, against the late former Police Officer Brian Pacquette.

The dramatic saga unfolded as Warner, having completed a five-year sentence in a U.S. detention facility where he was fighting extradition and seeking asylum, landed at the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport on November 29th, 2023. Swiftly taken into Police custody, he now faces the haunting memories of the alleged offense at Cayon Street.

The Basseterre Police Station became the center of attention as Warner was officially charged on the same day, reigniting public interest in this perplexing case. As the legal wheels begin to turn, the community awaits with bated breath for the unraveling of this complex and mysterious chapter in St. Kitts’ history.