Nevisian Excels at University of Edinburgh: Joy Napier Triumphs with Distinction in International Development!

In an extraordinary feat, Joy Napier, the revered teacher and principal of Brown Pasture’s private High school in Nevis, has achieved academic excellence by graduating with a Master’s in International Development (with Distinction) from the renowned School of Social and Political Science at the University of Edinburgh in the UK. The illustrious ceremony, held on November 29th, 2023, not only celebrates Joy’s personal triumph but also elevates the reputation of the University of Edinburgh.

Selected as the distinguished student speaker at the graduation, Joy Napier’s groundbreaking dissertation delved into the profound influence of education on shaping young people’s tolerance of political corruption in St. Kitts and Nevis. This Nevisian trailblazer’s success at the esteemed University of Edinburgh is a testament to her dedication and intellect, bringing pride not only to her village but also to the international academic community.