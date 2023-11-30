STUDIO 327 INC TO PREMIERE DOCUMENTARY ON HIV/AIDS THIS FRIDAY

In commemoration of World Aids Day Friday December 1st, local production company Studio 327 Inc. will

be premiering a documentary: Hear Me Out: Life with HIV. The documentary features interviews with

persons in St. Kitts and Nevis living with HIV, sharing their stories and the challenges they encounter. The

documentary will air on new local TV channel TVC Channel 40 on The Cable on Friday December 1st at

8pm and online on the Studio 327 YouTube Channel. It will also air on TVC’s website: www.tvcplus.live.

Producer and Executive Producer of the documentary Gardenia Richardson, shares the inspiration behind

this project. “Having worked in the HIV field for 19 years, ‘Hear Me Out: Life with HIV’ is a passion

project close to my heart to humanize the experiences often overlooked,” she said. “This documentary is a

tribute and to the strengths of those living with HIV and to brave persons who came forward and were

willing to be a part of this,” she added.

Richardson hopes the documentary will challenge misconceptions in St. Kits and Nevis about HIV/AIDS.

“Ultimately my hope for ‘Hear Me Out’ is that it serves as a catalyst for change. I hope it challenges

misconceptions and help to break down some of the barriers and foster a more compassionate and informed

dialogue on HIV/AIDS,” Richardson said. She said this project stands as a testament of the individuals, who

she has had the privilege of working with over the years and she hopes it will honor their resilience and

courage.