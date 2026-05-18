Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions ISSUES MEDIA SUMMARY AS HIGH COURT CONVICTS DEVIN RICHARDSON ON THREE COUNTS OF ATTEMPTING TO PERVERT JUSTICE

The High Court of Justice of Saint Christopher and Nevis has convicted Devin Richardson on three counts of attempting to pervert the course of justice following a detailed judgment delivered by Justice Patrick Thompson Jr. on May 12, 2026, in a case that has drawn significant public and legal attention across St. Kitts and Nevis.

According to the court’s ruling, the matter stemmed from interactions between Richardson and a woman identified in court proceedings as Ms. Browne, who had previously filed a rape complaint against another individual. The court found that Richardson repeatedly approached Ms. Browne in October 2023 and allegedly attempted to persuade her to withdraw or discontinue the complaint in exchange for money.

In his written judgment, Justice Thompson Jr. concluded that Richardson proposed payments reportedly ranging between EC$10,000 and EC$50,000 and suggested the matter could be quietly resolved if the complaint was withdrawn. The court determined that the actions constituted a deliberate attempt to interfere with the administration of justice, despite the fact that no money was ultimately exchanged and the complaint itself was not withdrawn.

Covert Recording Played Critical Role

A major element of the prosecution’s case centered on a covert audio recording reportedly made by Ms. Browne during a meeting with Richardson on October 13, 2023. The recording, alongside an agreed transcript presented before the court, allegedly captured conversations surrounding payment in exchange for ending the matter.

Justice Thompson Jr. described the recording as a “damning indictment” and concluded that it demonstrated what he characterized as a clear “quid pro quo” arrangement involving money in exchange for silence.

The court rejected arguments advanced by the defence that Richardson had merely been confused or was not applying pressure. Instead, the judge reportedly found that repeated phone calls, messages, references to urgency, and the existence of a pre-prepared document pointed to a sustained and intentional effort to undermine the judicial process.

Court Finds Witness Credible

The court accepted Ms. Browne as a credible and reliable witness, noting that significant portions of her testimony were reportedly left unchallenged during the proceedings.

Justice Thompson Jr. also highlighted her detailed documentation of phone calls and messages and found no basis under the Evidence Act to dismiss her evidence as unreliable.

Additional testimony from a police officer reportedly confirmed the existence of an arrest warrant connected to the underlying complaint, strengthening the court’s finding that Richardson was aware of possible or pending legal proceedings at the time of the alleged conduct.

Important Legal Principles Clarified

In outlining the legal basis for the conviction, Justice Thompson Jr. emphasized several important principles relating to the offence of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The court noted that:

A person may commit the offence even if no actual miscarriage of justice occurs.

Legal proceedings do not necessarily have to be underway or imminent.

The offence may occur before, during, or after an investigation, once there is intent and a real risk to the administration of justice.

The judge also reportedly concluded that Richardson’s conduct met the legal standard for dishonesty under established legal precedent.

Investigation Into Possible Legal Drafting Ordered

In a notable postscript to the judgment, Justice Thompson Jr. reportedly called for an investigation into any lawyer or lawyers who may have prepared the document shown to Ms. Browne without her instructions or authorization.

The judge ordered that copies of the decision be forwarded to the Registrar, the Attorney General, and the Commissioner of Police for further attention.

Richardson, who reportedly had no prior criminal convictions, was found guilty on all three counts and remanded into custody. The court noted that bail after conviction is considered exceptional and that no exceptional circumstances were advanced by the defence to justify continued bail.

Attempting to pervert the course of justice is regarded as an extremely serious criminal offence and carries a maximum possible sentence of life imprisonment under the law.

Sentencing in the matter has been scheduled for Monday, June 29, 2026.

: Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions ISSUES MEDIA SUMMARY AS HIGH COURT CONVICTS DEVIN RICHARDSON ON THREE COUNTS OF ATTEMPTING TO PERVERT JUSTICE