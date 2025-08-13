Dr. Neil Parsan Appointed Trinidad and Tobago’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations

PORT OF SPAIN, TRINIDAD & TOBAGO, August 13, 2025 – The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago has officially welcomed the appointment of Dr. Neil Parsan as its new Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) in New York.

The Honourable Sean Sobers, M.P., Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs, presented Dr. Parsan with his Instrument of Appointment on behalf of Prime Minister the Honourable Kamla Persad-Bissessar, S.C., during a brief but significant ceremony at the Ministry’s headquarters on August 6, 2025. Dr. Parsan assumed his new role at the Permanent Mission on August 11, 2025.

In his capacity, Ambassador Parsan will represent Trinidad and Tobago across the UN system, advocating on issues critical to the nation’s foreign policy agenda — including international peace and security, sustainable development, human rights, and other priority areas.

A seasoned diplomat and strategist, Dr. Parsan boasts an impressive career portfolio. He previously served as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Trinidad and Tobago to the United States of America and the United Mexican States, while also serving as Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States (OAS). His tenure at the OAS included the role of Executive Secretary for Integral Development, where he spearheaded initiatives across the Western Hemisphere in sustainable development, educational innovation, public sector reform, and regional cooperation.

Ambassador Parsan’s distinguished record has earned him multiple awards and commendations for contributions to diplomacy, education, and humanitarian causes. With deep expertise in international diplomacy, global policy development, and public-private partnerships, he is widely regarded as a dynamic leader capable of elevating Trinidad and Tobago’s profile on the world stage.

The Government of Trinidad and Tobago has expressed confidence that Dr. Parsan’s appointment will further strengthen the country’s voice at the United Nations, ensuring its interests are advanced in the complex arena of global diplomacy.

This latest high-level diplomatic posting underscores Trinidad and Tobago’s commitment to strong representation in international forums, as the nation navigates the challenges and opportunities of an increasingly interconnected world.