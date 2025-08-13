US Visa Overstay Rates in the Caribbean EXPOSED — See Where YOUR Country Stands!

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — August 13, 2025 — The numbers are out, and they paint a striking picture of how Caribbean nationals treat their US visas. From gold-star compliance to eye-popping violations, the latest US Visa Overstay Rates reveal who’s respecting the rules — and who’s breaking them.

The good news for the Federation? St. Kitts and Nevis ranks among the most responsible in the region, with just 111 overstays — a mere 1.36%. That’s better than the Bahamas, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic, and places the twin-island Federation firmly in the top tier for visa compliance.

The Caribbean Visa Compliance Leaderboard

Want to know how your country measures up? Here are the official 2025 overstay figures:

Top 5 Best Compliance Rates:

Barbados — 201 overstays (0.52%) Trinidad & Tobago — 1,053 (0.77%) St. Kitts & Nevis — 111 (1.36%) Antigua & Barbuda — 185 (1.38%) Bahamas — 3,288 (1.43%)

Bottom 5 Worst Offenders:

Haiti — 27,269 overstays ( 31.38% )

— 27,269 overstays ( ) Cuba — 893 ( 7.69% )

— 893 ( ) Guyana — 3,186 ( 5.59% )

— 3,186 ( ) Jamaica — 12,268 ( 5.25% )

— 12,268 ( ) Dominican Republic — 20,259 (4.59%)

Why It Matters

Overstay rates aren’t just trivia — they impact how US authorities treat travelers from each country. High overstay rates can mean stricter visa requirements, longer processing times, and more refusals. Low rates, like St. Kitts and Nevis enjoys, keep the door open for easier travel and a positive national reputation.

The Big Picture

In a Caribbean where the gap between the best and worst performers is massive, St. Kitts and Nevis is proving it can hold its own among the most trusted nations. The takeaway? Respect the visa, respect the rules — and your country’s name stays golden.