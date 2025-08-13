PM Drew’s Peace Programme Hypocrisy Laid Bare — 2023 Promise to End “Corrupt, Embezzling” Scheme Collapses Under 2025 Firestorm of New Extortion Claims

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — August 13, 2025 —

Two years, two radically different tunes. In 2023, Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew stood in Parliament and unleashed a blistering assault on the Peace Programme, calling it a “corrupted system” that embezzled money, robbed the country of tens of millions of dollars, and was so deeply rotten that it needed to be shut down entirely. He slammed the programme as a political slush fund for cronies — a sham that masqueraded as rehabilitation while lining the pockets of the well-connected. Drew’s vow was unequivocal: the scheme’s days were numbered.

Fast forward to 2025 and the Peace Programme is still alive — but instead of being reformed and restored, it is now engulfed in even more damning allegations of mass extortion and corruption. The very abuses Drew once thundered against are now allegedly thriving under his watch.

2023: Drew’s Damning Indictment

In the archived parliamentary footage, Drew railed against what he described as a national disgrace:

Embezzlement & Theft: Tens of millions allegedly siphoned away under the guise of peace.

Systemic Corruption: "Almost everything was corrupt… deeply corrupt," he declared, branding the programme a hollow fraud that failed to rehabilitate anyone.

Political Looting: Accusations that the programme served only to enrich politicians and their allies, with payouts detached from any genuine peace-building goals.

His tone was righteous, his pledge resolute: the Peace Programme, in its existing form, would be dismantled.

2025: Allegations on Steroids

Enter People’s Action Movement (PAM) Leader Natasha Grey at a recent press conference — and the political temperature exploded. Grey referenced explosive new claims of an entrenched extortion racket within the Peace Programme. The allegations?

Members allegedly forced to kick back portions of their stipends to powerful figures or risk removal from the programme.

Voice notes circulating publicly suggesting organised demands for cash from programme participants.

Accusations that the scheme still operates as a political cash machine — now under the very administration that once promised to kill it.

Grey’s tone was surgical and unrelenting: these were not isolated whispers, she argued, but symptoms of a system that was designed to be exploited — and which, under Drew’s government, has not only survived but flourished.

A Prime Minister in the Hot Seat

The juxtaposition is politically devastating:

Then: Drew denouncing the Peace Programme as a cesspool of corruption that robbed the public.

Now: Drew presiding over the same programme, facing intensified allegations of fraud and extortion — the very crimes he pledged to stamp out.

Calls are mounting for an independent, transparent investigation into the allegations, with demands that the police and anti-corruption agencies act decisively. Public trust, critics warn, is hemorrhaging fast.

Public Outrage Boils Over

The public mood is scathing:

“This is peak hypocrisy,” one social media user blasted.

“From ‘shut it down’ to ‘prop it up’ — what changed, PM?” asked another.

For many, the unanswered question is simple but damning: If the Peace Programme was too corrupt to exist in 2023, why is it still here — more scandal-ridden than ever — in 2025?

The answer, and the fallout, may define the rest of Drew’s political career.