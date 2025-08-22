Kerry Williams Makes Final Rounds at J.N. France Hospital as Director of Institutional Nursing Services

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, August 22, 2025 — After more than three decades of dedicated service in the health sector of St. Kitts and Nevis, Ms. Kerry Williams, Director of Institutional Nursing Services (DINS), bid an emotional farewell as she made her final rounds at the Joseph N. France General Hospital.

For 32 years, Ms. Williams has been a cornerstone of the nation’s healthcare system, serving with distinction, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to excellence in nursing care. On her final walk through the wards, she was joined by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, other department heads, staff, and patients—a tradition she embraced to remain closely connected to the everyday realities of the hospital.

The atmosphere was filled with warm embraces, heartfelt goodbyes, and glowing tributes. Staff and patients alike expressed their admiration and gratitude, reflecting the deep respect she has earned over the years.

“DINS Ms. Williams has served with exceptional dedication, professionalism, and compassion throughout her career,” said Permanent Secretary Martin. “Her leadership, clinical expertise, and commitment to patient care have left an indelible mark on this institution and on countless families whose lives she touched. Under her guidance, nursing services have grown in strength, quality, and innovation. She has been a mentor to many, a champion for excellence, and a pillar of integrity. Her presence will be profoundly missed.”

Ms. Williams’ tenure was characterized not only by her administrative leadership but also by her personal touch—maintaining open communication with staff, advocating for better standards of care, and ensuring patients received the highest level of service. Many nurses credit her mentorship as instrumental in shaping their own professional journeys.

As she enters retirement, the health sector pauses to honor a remarkable career of service and to celebrate the legacy of a woman whose influence will resonate for years to come.

The Ministry of Health, colleagues, patients, and the wider public extend heartfelt gratitude to Ms. Kerry Williams for her sterling contribution to healthcare and wish her a fulfilling, well-deserved retirement.