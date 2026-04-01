BUSINESS ICON IN LEGAL STORM: RADIO PERSONALITY ‘LICKY BUD’ DUPONT CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER IN ALLEGED DOMESTIC VIOLENCE INCIDENT

BREAKING NEWS | SKN TIMES

Basseterre, St. Kitts — April 1, 2026 — In a stunning and deeply unsettling development that has sent shockwaves across St. Kitts and Nevis, well-known businessman and popular radio personality Carlton “Licky Bud” Dupont has been formally charged with Attempted Murder, with authorities confirming that the matter stems from an alleged domestic violence incident.

Dupont, a resident of Amory Drive, Camps, was charged at the Basseterre Police Station on March 27th, 2026, in connection with an incident reported to have occurred on March 10th, 2026.

FROM PUBLIC FIGURE TO LEGAL FIRESTORM

The charge marks a dramatic and troubling turn for a man widely recognized for both his business success and commanding presence on local radio. Known across the Federation as “Licky Bud,” Dupont cultivated a strong public following—making the allegations all the more shocking and difficult for many to reconcile.

SPOTLIGHT ON DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

The revelation that the case involves an alleged domestic violence matter is expected to bring intense national scrutiny to the issue of domestic abuse—an area that continues to affect families and communities across the Caribbean.

Advocates have long called for greater awareness, stronger protections, and more open conversations surrounding domestic violence. This high-profile case now places the issue squarely in the public spotlight, potentially reigniting urgent national dialogue about prevention, intervention, and accountability.

POLICE TIGHT-LIPPED ON DETAILS

Authorities have confirmed the charge but have released limited details regarding the circumstances of the incident, including the identity of the alleged victim and the events leading up to March 10th. Investigations are ongoing.

LEGAL PROCESS UNDERWAY

As the matter proceeds, it is important to note that Carlton Dupont is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The case is expected to move before the courts in the coming weeks, where further details are likely to emerge.

NATION WATCHES CLOSELY

Given Dupont’s high public profile, this case is already shaping up to be one of the most closely followed legal matters in recent times. Beyond the courtroom, it raises broader societal questions about power, accountability, and the hidden realities that can exist behind public personas.

SKN Times will continue to monitor developments and provide comprehensive updates on this unfolding story.

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