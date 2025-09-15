“SOME OF US HAVE BECOME SO THIRSTY” – PASTOR CONNOR BLASTS BILLIONAIRE LAND GRAB AS NEVIS PRIVATE CITY SCANDAL UNFOLDS

Lime Kiln Industrial Estate, St.Kitts – A powerful sermon by Pastor Connor has erupted into a national talking point as news deepens of vast tracts of Nevis land being sold off to billionaires and foreign developers — fueling plans for an exclusive “private city” inside the controversial Special Sustainability Zone (SSZ).

“Some of us have become so thirsty that we are willing to sell the clothes off our back for one drop of water,” Connor thundered. “And you know what is troublesome? Our people sometimes encourage us to do that.”

Selling Out the Birthright for Pennies

The pastor recounted turning down a personal land deal, warning the owner:

“Even if you are dropped dead in need, don’t sell it. Leverage it at the bank, but keep it. Do not sell your birthright.”

His words, once seen as spiritual counsel, now strike like prophecy as reports confirm that local land — the birthright of generations — is being carved up for foreign elites to build enclaves where Nevisians themselves may one day be locked out.

A Private City for Foreigners, Poverty for Locals

What was pitched by government leaders as “sustainable development” has morphed into whispers of a gated billionaire playground — luxury villas, private infrastructure, and foreign-only exclusivity. Meanwhile, ordinary Nevisians struggle with unemployment, lack of affordable housing, and in some cases, even carrying buckets of water in 2025.

Critics now say the Drew Administration and the Nevis Island Government are presiding over the biggest transfer of national wealth since slavery — land sold not for empowerment, but for exile.

“Future Generations Will Have Nothing”

Pastor Connor warned that the reckless disposal of land is tantamount to betrayal of future generations:

“We allow them to sell their birthright for a mess of pottage, a glass of wine, a game… and the future generations have nothing to show for it because of desperation.”

He urged Nevisians to hold on, to preserve the land as a foundation for their children and grandchildren.

“You may not be able to develop that land now, but you leave it for your descendants. When your eyes close, your spirit will still hover over that property. But if you sell it, you leave them empty-handed.”

A Nation at a Crossroads

As billionaires sketch plans for a “private city” in Nevis, ordinary citizens are left to wonder: Will our island be sold piece by piece until locals are outsiders in their own homeland?

Pastor Connor’s cry is not just a sermon — it is a national alarm bell:

If we do not stop this land giveaway now, the only future our people will inherit is servitude in the billionaire’s city on land that once belonged to us.