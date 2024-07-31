Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris Addresses the Nation: Expresses Alarm Over Jury Intimidation, Case Backlog Amidst Violent Crime Surge: 51 Murders since 2023, Justice System in Crisis and Chaos !

Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris Addresses Nation Amidst Violent Crime Surge: 51 Murders in 2023, Justice System in Crisis

Basseterre, St. Kitts – In a sobering address to the nation, PLP Leader and 3rd Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris highlighted the escalating crime crisis that has gripped St. Kitts and Nevis. Since the start of 2023, the nation has witnessed a staggering 51 murders, with a particularly violent spate of three murders occurring just last weekend, including the brutal slaying of a well-known businesswoman.

Dr. Harris expressed deep concern and alarm over the failing justice system, bringing to light issues of jury intimidation, a backlog of cases, and the inadequacy of the magistrate pool. He revealed that the current criminal session at the high court had been abruptly suspended, leaving the public in a state of apprehension and uncertainty.

“The criminal justice system has been overly politicized,” Dr. Harris declared. “I am advised that the criminal session has been abruptly suspended and many jurors feel intimidated. Yet not a word from the deceptive administration on this serious development. Passage of legislation is one thing, efficacy of outcome is another. The backlog of cases, and the inadequacy of the magistrate pool as magistrates resigned or are being reassigned, all require corrective action. There must be a review of the number and workload of magistrates with a view to ensure that we offer swift justice in a transparent, fair, and impartial manner. The independence of the judicial officers must be protected from political overreach and the corruptive influence of the parasitical oligarchy.”

Justice System in Disarray

Dr. Harris’s address underscores the dire state of the justice system in St. Kitts and Nevis. Jurors are reportedly living in fear, worried about the repercussions of serving on cases involving violent criminals. “If you serve on a jury and convict a killer, you get killed yourself,” noted an anonymous source. This climate of fear is severely undermining the integrity of the judicial process.

Judges are also struggling to maintain order and deliver justice amidst increasing threats and the reluctance of witnesses to testify. This has resulted in numerous delays and dismissals of critical cases, further contributing to the sense of chaos and lawlessness.

DPP Office Dysfunction

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is currently in a state of turmoil, exacerbated by the departure of key personnel. Acting DPP Greatess Gordon is on maternity leave, and Lanein Blanchette, a junior Crown Counsel, was recently promoted to Speaker of the National Assembly, leaving the office understaffed and demotivated. Several other Crown Counsel have also left for better opportunities, deepening the staffing crisis.

The DPP’s aggressive pursuit of civil servants for not signing Integrity in Public Life (IPL) declarations has backfired, with cases being adjourned multiple times and public confidence in the office waning. This has only added to the backlog of cases and the overall dysfunction within the justice system.

Urgent Need for Reform

Dr. Harris’s call for urgent reforms emphasizes the need to restore confidence in the judiciary and ensure the safety of those involved in the justice process. He stressed the importance of protecting the independence of judicial officers from political interference and corruption, and the need for a thorough review of the magistrate pool to address the backlog of cases.

The current state of the justice system in St. Kitts and Nevis is a grave concern, and without immediate intervention, the rule of law is at risk of collapsing entirely. The nation looks to its leaders to take swift and decisive action to address these critical issues and restore a sense of order and justice.