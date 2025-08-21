JNF LOSES ONE OF ITS MOST COMPETENT AND KNOWLEDGEABLE LEADERS AS MATRON KERRY WILLIAMS-TUCKETT EXITS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (SKN Times) — The already fragile healthcare system in St. Kitts and Nevis has taken yet another devastating blow. The Director of Institutional Nursing Service at the Joseph N. France (JNF) General Hospital — widely known as the Matron — Mrs. Kerry Williams-Tuckett, has officially bowed out after 31 years of service, leaving behind a gaping hole in the nation’s healthcare leadership.

According to a memorandum circulated by the Ministry of Health, Williams-Tuckett will proceed on pre-retirement leave from August 22 to October 31, 2025, and will officially retire effective November 1, 2025.

This announcement comes at a time when the Federation is already grappling with widespread complaints of shortages of nurses, long waiting times, inadequate facilities, and low staff morale.

A Legacy of Dedication Cut Short

For over three decades, Mrs. Williams-Tuckett dedicated her career to the humanitarian service of patients, families, and communities across the Federation. Colleagues describe her as a pillar of strength and discipline who mentored generations of nurses.

Her departure, however, highlights an alarming trend — the exodus of some of the most qualified, experienced healthcare professionals from the system at a time when their expertise is most desperately needed.

Exodus Signals a System in Freefall

In recent years, the Ministry of Health has seen a string of retirements and resignations, with several seasoned professionals either migrating, seeking private opportunities, or simply walking away out of frustration.

Critics argue that the government’s repeated failures to address understaffing, poor working conditions, and the absence of modern equipment have directly fueled this crisis.

“Every time a veteran like Mrs. Williams-Tuckett leaves, the system loses not just a worker, but decades of institutional knowledge, mentorship, and stability. Healthcare in St. Kitts and Nevis cannot afford this brain drain,” one senior nurse confided.

Symbol of a Larger Healthcare Meltdown

While the Ministry announced a farewell reception to honour Williams-Tuckett’s retirement, many within the healthcare sector view the occasion as bittersweet. On one hand, it celebrates her legacy; on the other, it underscores the government’s inability to retain and replace top-level professionals who are essential to keeping the system functional.

With mounting public frustration over declining healthcare delivery and reports of patients left waiting for hours without proper care, the timing of her exit could not be worse.

The Bigger Question

As the country prepares to say farewell to one of its longest-serving healthcare leaders, citizens are left asking:

Who will step into her shoes at JNF during one of the toughest health crises in recent memory ?

? How much longer can the system sustain this steady haemorrhage of talent?

And most importantly — what is the government’s plan to stop the collapse?

SKN Times will continue to investigate the healthcare crisis and report on the growing exodus of professionals that threatens the very heart of the nation’s public health system.