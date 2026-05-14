FIRST-GENERATION SUCCESS! CARTEL FORDE GRADUATES MAGNA CUM LAUDE FROM UVI IN JUST TWO YEARS

The St. Kitts and Nevis community is celebrating a remarkable academic and leadership achievement as young cultural ambassador and national youth leader officially graduated from the with a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting — earning the prestigious distinction of Magna Cum Laude.

Forde, who currently serves as Chairman of Panorama and is recognized as the youngest member of the , completed the degree in an astonishing two years, a feat that has sparked widespread praise across social media and within cultural and academic circles.

Adding to the milestone achievement, the young Kittitian scholar was also an Honor Roll student and earned induction into the internationally recognized — an honor reserved for top-performing university students.

Friends, supporters, and members of the carnival fraternity described the accomplishment as a powerful example of discipline, resilience, and determination, particularly for young people balancing leadership responsibilities with academic excellence.

For Forde, the moment carries even deeper emotional significance, as he proudly fulfilled his family’s dream of becoming a first-generation university graduate.

The achievement highlights a growing trend of young nationals excelling internationally while continuing to make meaningful contributions at home in culture, leadership, and community development.

Known for his energetic involvement in the creative arts and national events, Forde has become a recognizable youth figure in St. Kitts and Nevis, helping to modernize and energize cultural initiatives while simultaneously pursuing academic excellence.

Many have described his latest milestone as proof that Caribbean youth can successfully thrive in both education and nation-building.

Social media erupted with congratulatory messages shortly after news of the graduation surfaced, with many praising his work ethic, humility, and commitment to excellence.

As celebrations continue, many now see Cartel Forde as part of a new generation of young Caribbean leaders redefining success through education, culture, service, and ambition.

Congratulations continue to pour in for Car Tel on this extraordinary achievement.