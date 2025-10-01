POLICE FAITH IN COP SUTTON COLLAPSES-Rank-and-file slam Commissioner for failing to defend police independence

.

Rank-and-file accuse top brass of weakness as leadership crisis deepens inside the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Times Caribbean Commentary) — The already fragile morale of the police force has taken another punishing blow as the Ministry of National Security presses ahead with its controversial decision to place the Fire and Rescue Services inside the newly completed Traffic Department building. The fallout has been swift and fierce: frustrated police officers now openly grumble that they have “lost all faith and hope” in Commissioner James Sutton, branding his stewardship as the weakest in living memory.

A DECISION THAT IGNITES DISCONTENT

The move has reopened old wounds between police and fire units over shared accommodations. While cooperation has never been foreign to the services, this latest imposition is being described by officers as an outright insult — an infringement on operational independence and a reckless gamble with security.

The force has not forgotten prior instances where integrity was breached, and there remains deep unease about mingling two services under one roof without clear protocols. Adding to resentment are persistent complaints of neglected shared spaces, with rank-and-file officers fuming over what they view as unhealthy and undisciplined habits that compromise workplace standards.

LEADERSHIP ON THE ROPES

The harshest criticism, however, is reserved not for the Ministry but for Commissioner Sutton himself. At a recent High Command meeting, he is said to have confessed that his “hands are tied” and that he would not “fight battles he cannot win.”

To many officers, those words landed like a hammer blow. Instead of projecting resolve and defending his ranks, the Commissioner appeared resigned, defeated, and unwilling to challenge directives that they see as undermining the force’s operational integrity. For officers craving strong leadership, Sutton’s response has only deepened the perception of drift at the top.

By stark contrast, Fire Chief Rummel Williams has been praised in some quarters as a fighter — vocal, assertive, and unyielding in advocating for his men and women. The comparison is bruising: one service leader seen as standing tall, the other accused of retreating into passivity.

RECRUITMENT EXCUSE RINGS HOLLOW

The Ministry has defended the relocation as a “temporary fix” linked to new recruit training. But insiders scoff at the explanation, pointing out that recruitment drives are faltering, timelines are unrealistic, and the flow of suitable candidates is drying up. Some suggest the justification for the move is little more than a fig leaf to cover poor planning and deeper structural weaknesses in the system.

CALLS FOR A SHAKE-UP

As anger hardens, voices within the rank-and-file are now whispering what only months ago seemed unthinkable: a change of leadership at the very top of the police force. Assistant Commissioner Mitchell’s name has surfaced repeatedly as someone capable of restoring confidence and asserting greater independence from ministerial pressure.

The situation is now at breaking point. Officers who feel abandoned are losing confidence not only in their Commissioner but in the institution’s ability to stand tall in defense of law and order.

AN INSTITUTION AT A CROSSROADS

What was once a dispute over office space has become a full-blown crisis of confidence in the highest levels of police leadership. Unless decisive action is taken — either by the Commissioner himself to reassert authority, or by policymakers to address the growing rift — the Federation risks a demoralized and divided police force at a time when unity and resolve are most urgently needed.

In the court of public opinion, the question is no longer about where the Fire Service sits, but about whether the current Commissioner can still lead from the front.

Times Caribbean Commentary – cutting through the spin, holding power to account.