KIMARAH ISAAC WELCOMES DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER DR. GEOFFREY HANLEY AND ST. KITTS-NEVIS DELEGATION TO MONROE UNIVERSITY

Discussions focus on stronger partnerships, financial support and expanded opportunities for students from the Federation

NEW YORK — St. Kitts and Nevis national and Monroe University Director of Admissions Kimarah Isaac has reflected on the privilege of welcoming Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, and a government delegation from the Federation to the university’s campus.

The delegation visited Monroe University during its June 11, 2026 Convocation Ceremony in Manhattan, joining university officials, graduates and their families in celebrating academic achievement and the growing educational relationship between the institution and St. Kitts and Nevis.

According to Isaac, the visit went beyond ceremony. Discussions centred on creating meaningful opportunities for students, including institutional partnerships, financial support, student services and assistance throughout the journey from enrolment to graduation.

“A few weeks ago, I had the privilege of welcoming a government delegation from St. Kitts and Nevis to campus,” Isaac shared.

“Our conversations focused on one thing: creating opportunities for students. From partnerships and funding to student support and graduation, every discussion was centered on helping students succeed.”

Isaac said the engagement demonstrated what can be achieved when government representatives and higher-education professionals work together with a shared purpose.

“Moments like these remind me that meaningful progress happens through collaboration, shared purpose, and a commitment to serving students,” she stated.

“I’m grateful to help strengthen the connection between St. Kitts and Nevis and higher education, and I look forward to the opportunities we’ll continue to create together. Guiding with heart.”

The delegation led by Dr. Hanley included Head of the Civil Service Thelma Richards, Nevis Island Administration Permanent Secretary Kevin Barrett and other senior government officials. Deputy Consul General Kressell Daniel was also present.

Monroe University President Marc Jerome and Board Chairman Stephen Jerome highlighted the university’s commitment to accessible education and international partnerships during the ceremony. The institution has maintained a longstanding relationship with St. Kitts and Nevis, supporting students seeking undergraduate and postgraduate qualifications.

Isaac, whose appointment as Director of Admissions was announced earlier in 2026, has been recognised for her work in student recruitment, enrolment management and building accessible educational pathways.

The campus engagement represents another step toward strengthening cooperation between Monroe University and the Federation, with the shared aim of helping more Kittitian and Nevisian students enter university, complete their studies and return equipped to contribute to national development.