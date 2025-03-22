ST. KITTS & NEVIS MOURNS THE LOSS OF A LEGEND: FIRST-EVER WORLD BOXING CHAMPION LIVINGSTONE BRAMBLE PASSES AWAY AT 64

The Caribbean boxing icon who shocked the world is gone.

The boxing world is in mourning as Livingstone “Ras-I Aluja” Bramble, the first-ever world champion from St. Kitts & Nevis and one of the most fearless, eccentric, and underrated fighters of the 1980s, has died at age 64.

A PROUD SON OF ST. PETERS, ST. KITTS

Bramble was born in St. Peters, St. Kitts, to Carmen Bass-Bramble, a member of the well-known Bass family. He was deeply connected to his roots, with cousins including Althea Bass, Sheila Williams, the late Jeffrey Bass, Jonathan Bass, and many others. Throughout his career, he was a proud Kittitian, always carrying the St. Kitts & Nevis flag into the ring, ensuring his homeland was recognized on the global stage.

FROM UNDERDOG TO WORLD CHAMPION

Turning professional in 1980, Bramble was not expected to be a major player in boxing. But after an early loss in 1981, he went on a 13-fight winning streak, proving he was a force to be reckoned with. His career-defining moment came when he shocked the world by defeating Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini in the 14th round to claim the WBA Lightweight Championship. He successfully defended the title in a rematch, defying all odds once again.

However, in 1986, he suffered one of the biggest upsets in boxing history, losing his title to Edwin Rosario in just two rounds—a loss so shocking that The Ring magazine featured it on their December cover over Donald Curry’s infamous loss to Lloyd Honeyghan.

A FIGHTER TO THE VERY END

Bramble never backed down from a challenge. Over the years, he went toe-to-toe with some of the greatest fighters, including Kostya Tszyu, Buddy McGirt, Roger Mayweather, and Oba Carr. Even though he never regained his championship glory, he remained a fearsome and respected warrior in the ring.

AN ECCENTRIC, UNAPOLOGETIC ICON

Bramble was not just a fighter—he was a true character in boxing. He sported dreadlocks, practiced voodoo rituals, ran marathons, and even kept a pet snake that he often brought to weigh-ins. His unpredictable and larger-than-life personality made him one of the most unforgettable figures in the sport.

A HERO FOR ST. KITTS & NEVIS

As the first boxer from St. Kitts & Nevis to become a world champion, Bramble’s legacy goes beyond the ring. He helped put St. Kitts & Nevis on the map, inspiring generations of fighters and athletes from the Caribbean. His love for his country was unwavering, and his pride in his Kittitian heritage was evident every time he stepped into the ring.

Today, St. Kitts & Nevis mourns a legend, a warrior, and a pioneer. His impact on the sport and his country will never be forgotten.

Rest in Power, Ras-I Aluja Bramble.

#LivingstoneBramble #BoxingLegend #ProudKittitian #GoneButNeverForgotten #StKittsAndNevis #WorldChampion