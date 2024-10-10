Dr. Joyette Woodley and Dr. Mark Grant to Lead Local Medical Fraternity in Hosting Groundbreaking Endoscopy Conference in St. Kitts and Nevis!

Dr. Joyette Woodley, Chief Surgeon at Joseph N. France (JNF) General Hospital, and renowned Consulting Surgeon Dr. Mark Grant are leading the local medical fraternity in spearheading the hosting of the groundbreaking event in the local medical community—the Twelfth Annual Scientific Conference of the Caribbean Society of Endoscopic Surgeons. Set to take place from November 14 – 16, 2024, this prestigious three-day conference will bring cutting-edge surgical practices and medical breakthroughs to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

For the first time, members of the St. Kitts and Nevis medical fraternity will have direct access to live surgical demonstrations performed by world-class surgeons, as well as immersive workshops covering essential topics like “Resilient Health Systems in the Caribbean.” The event promises to expose local doctors to the latest trends in endoscopy, including innovative patient-care strategies and revolutionary technological advancements.

Dr. Joyette Woodley, who will perform one of the live surgeries, emphasized the value of this unprecedented opportunity for both young and seasoned doctors. “We will have doctors from across the region and internationally here, and they are bringing invaluable skills and capabilities that our staff and younger doctors can learn from,” said Dr. Woodley. The conference is designed not only as a learning experience but also as a platform to foster professional relationships and establish networks that could prove life-saving in the future.

“Sometimes the difference in saving a life is just picking up a phone and calling someone in Jamaica and asking them ‘what do you think?’ We no longer practice medicine in a silo or cocoon, and that’s exactly what this conference is all about—building those connections,” Dr. Woodley added.

Dr. Mark Grant, a Consultant General Surgeon and Subspecialist in Endoscopy, echoed Dr. Woodley’s sentiments, stressing the importance of collaboration in modern medicine. “Practicing medicine in silos is not good medicine. Having colleagues across the Caribbean to call upon for advice or assistance is essential,” said Dr. Grant. “This conference is more than just physical cases or showcasing equipment—it’s about building a network for capacity-building.”

Prime Minister and Minister of Health, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, praised the recent technological upgrades at JNF General Hospital, which made hosting such a high-level conference possible. “We’ve advanced significantly, enabling us to hold conferences with live demonstrations that typically take place in large institutions. This shows how far we’ve come,” Dr. Drew said during a recent Roundtable discussion.

The St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board further bolstered JNF’s capabilities with the donation of state-of-the-art endoscopy and colonoscopy machines, which will be crucial to the success of next month’s conference. As St. Kitts and Nevis prepares to host this landmark event, the country is poised to become a hub for medical excellence and endoscopic innovation in the Caribbean.