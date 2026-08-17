ST. KITTS-NEVIS’ JEGO ARMSTRONG MAKING GLOBAL WAVES — EMMY-WINNING JOURNALIST NAMED FEATURED SPEAKER FOR PRIME MINISTER’S LECTURE SERIES

MS NOW senior producer returns to the Federation’s national stage for prestigious Independence 43 event

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — A son of St. Kitts and Nevis who has built an impressive career inside some of the world’s most competitive newsrooms is preparing to take centre stage at home.

Emmy Award-winning journalist, producer and news executive Jego Armstrong has been announced as the featured speaker for the 28th Prime Minister’s Independence Lecture Series, scheduled for September 8 at 7:00 p.m. at the Sir Cecil Jacobs Auditorium of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank.

It is another major milestone for Armstrong, whose professional journey has taken him deep into the American and international media landscape.

Armstrong currently serves as a Senior Producer with MS NOW, according to his professional profile, after previously holding senior editorial and production positions at organisations including VICE News, Brut America and AJ+. His career has stretched across television, digital journalism, documentary production, breaking news and investigative storytelling.

And his résumé speaks loudly.

Armstrong describes himself as an Emmy-winning news executive, writer and producer with extensive experience across print, broadcast and digital media, including years of leadership in editorial operations and the development of video-driven journalism.

His professional background supplied with the announcement shows that he served as a Senior Producer at VICE News from 2020 to 2023, previously led editorial operations as Managing Editor of Brut America, and also worked as an Executive Producer with AJ+, overseeing video content for audiences in the United States and Latin America.

Armstrong’s academic preparation is equally impressive. He studied journalism and political science at Brooklyn College and pursued graduate-level journalism studies at the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism, now the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism, with training in broadcast and business journalism.

For St. Kitts and Nevis, his selection carries added significance.

The Prime Minister’s Independence Lecture Series has traditionally brought together accomplished thinkers and professionals to address issues of national, regional and international importance. Government records describe the series as an established part of the Federation’s Independence celebrations, historically featuring prominent speakers from the Caribbean and abroad across a wide range of disciplines.

Past editions have been positioned as opportunities to expose the public to wider perspectives on development and nation-building. At the 20th edition in 2019, officials described the series as a platform for broadening national perspectives and bringing international thinking on development directly to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Armstrong now joins that tradition — but with the added distinction of being a media professional whose career has been shaped on the frontline of the rapidly changing global news industry.

His appearance comes at a fascinating moment for journalism.

Traditional broadcasting is being transformed by streaming, social media, artificial intelligence, independent digital platforms and changing audience habits. Questions surrounding credibility, misinformation, newsroom economics and the future of trusted journalism are increasingly part of global debate.

Armstrong brings firsthand experience from that changing environment.

And for aspiring journalists, producers, filmmakers and communications professionals across St. Kitts and Nevis, his return home offers something especially powerful: a visible example of how Caribbean talent can move from a small island nation into major international media spaces while remaining connected to home.

The Sir Cecil Jacobs Auditorium, named in honour of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank’s first Governor, is a major regional conference facility located at the ECCB headquarters and accommodates approximately 500 persons in theatre-style seating.

The September 8 lecture forms part of celebrations marking St. Kitts and Nevis’ 43rd anniversary of Independence, under the theme displayed for the event: “One People, One Vision, Endless Possibility: Independence 43.”

For Jego Armstrong, it will be more than another speaking engagement.

It will be a homecoming.

From St. Kitts and Nevis to major international newsrooms, from producing stories watched around the world to standing before a national audience at home, Armstrong’s journey represents another striking example of Kittitian and Nevisian talent making its presence felt well beyond the shores of the Federation.

The lecture begins at 7:00 p.m. on September 8 and is expected to be carried live through ZIZ Radio and SKNIS, according to the official event artwork.