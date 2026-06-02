DEMOCRACY UNDER THREAT ! Carlene Henry-Morton Blasts Barriers in Voter Registration Process.Warns of Reported Electoral Office Delays and Red Tape

Carlene Henry-Morton Sounds Alarm Over Voter Registration Complaints: “Democracy Itself Is at Stake”

Basseterre, St. Kitts — Deputy Chairperson of the People’s Action Movement, Carlene Henry-Morton, has issued a forceful public commentary raising serious concerns about reported challenges facing citizens attempting to register to vote, verify their registration status, or collect voter identification cards at the Electoral Office.

In a pointed national commentary, Henry-Morton argued that democracy is not sustained by “fancy speeches,” but by active voter participation — beginning with the fundamental act of voter registration.

According to Henry-Morton, several complaints allegedly received since her January radio commentary on reported digital concerns at the Electoral Office suggest that the voter registration process may be becoming unnecessarily difficult, frustrating, and, in some cases, inaccessible for ordinary citizens.

“From reports I have been receiving… that basic right to register to vote seems to be under serious threat,” Henry-Morton stated.

She highlighted the account of a grandmother who reportedly said her grandson had been making repeated visits to the office since January, only to be told on multiple occasions that the system was down. Henry-Morton also referenced the experience of a young woman who had returned home from studies and reportedly called the office daily for weeks, setting an alarm each morning to check whether the system had been fixed.

According to the commentary, the young woman eventually discovered that she may have already been registered since around 2012 and only needed a voter ID card. However, Henry-Morton said the prolonged frustration left the young citizen feeling mentally discouraged from participating.

“It looks like the system is designed to frustrate young people so they won’t vote,” the young woman reportedly said, according to Henry-Morton.

The PAM Deputy Chairperson also pointed to another case involving a gentleman who was allegedly turned away multiple times after attempting to use a bill as proof of address. According to the account, the man obtained a new bill from the issuing company and returned, only to be told that it could not be accepted because it was not stamped.

Henry-Morton said these stories reflect a troubling pattern, particularly for nationals who return home for short visits and attempt to use limited time to resolve voter registration matters.

“We’ve heard similar stories from family and friends who, home on short trips, decide to quickly use that window to sort out their registration status, only to encounter unnecessary bottlenecks and red tape,” she said.

In one of the strongest sections of her commentary, Henry-Morton warned that a registration process that is “chronically broken” or overly bureaucratic cannot be dismissed as a minor inconvenience. She argued that in a small democracy like St. Kitts and Nevis, where elections can be decided by very narrow margins, obstacles to voter registration carry serious national implications.

“When access is delayed or denied, when gateways to free and fair elections are obstructed, intentionally or otherwise, then democracy itself is at stake,” she declared.

Henry-Morton further warned that repeated disappointment at the Electoral Office could gradually discourage citizens from trying again, particularly young and first-time voters whose democratic habits are still being shaped.

She also questioned whether the registration process is keeping pace with modern realities, noting that many citizens now routinely conduct business on mobile devices. She warned that any system that fails to attract and empower citizens in the digital era risks deepening political apathy and cynicism.

“We must never have to wonder if the system is working against us either by design or default. That is dangerous and counterproductive,” Henry-Morton said.

Calling the matter one of “grave national importance,” she urged the public to stop whispering privately about frustration and disengagement and instead openly demand answers, accountability, and swift corrective action.

“The public must now openly demand answers and accountability and insist that swift corrective action be taken,” she said.

Henry-Morton concluded by calling for a more transparent, accessible, and citizen-friendly voter registration process before more nationals decide that participation is not worth the time, hassle, or frustration.

“Because once that decision is made, it’s extremely hard to undo,” she warned.

Her commentary is expected to intensify public discussion around electoral access, voter confidence, and the administrative systems that support democratic participation in St. Kitts and Nevis.