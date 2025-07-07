SHAKEUP AT JNF! DR. DWAIN ARCHIBALD OUT — DR. CARLTON WILLIAMS IN AS NEW EMERGENCY ROOM CHIEF!

— SKN TIMES HEALTH DESK —

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, July 7, 2025 — After 17 years of steady leadership, Dr. Dwain Archibald has transitioned out of his role as Head of the Emergency Room at the Joseph N. France (JNF) General Hospital, with Dr. Carlton Williams now stepping into the top post at one of the most critical departments in the nation’s main hospital.

The Ministry of Health confirmed the leadership change on Monday, noting that Dr. Archibald requested the transfer and is now officially serving as a District Medical Officer (DMO) under the Community-Based Health Services, based at the Basseterre Health Centre. His portfolio also includes temporary duties as physician to His Majesty’s Prison and the Cardin Home.

Director of Health Institutions, Dr. Jenson Morton, praised Dr. Archibald’s service, describing him as a dependable and dedicated medical professional who made the decision to serve the community in a new capacity.

“He indicated a willingness to grow and explore other areas. With his years of experience, that wish was respected,” said Dr. Morton.

Reflecting on his years in the ER, Dr. Archibald said he was grateful for the opportunity to serve the public and now looks forward to focusing on long-term care and community-based preventative healthcare.

“I’ve learned a lot from the ER, but it’s time to apply those lessons on the other side — helping patients stay healthy before they need to come to the hospital,” he said.

NEW LEADER, NEW DIRECTION FOR THE ER

Taking over the Emergency Room is Dr. Carlton Williams, a Cuba-trained physician who began working at JNF in 2016. He has also served at several health centers throughout the island, including St. Paul’s, Sandy Point, Old Road, and even Nevis.

Dr. Williams shared his vision for the department:

“We will continue to provide high-quality patient care, strengthen staff collaboration, and sharpen our response to medical emergencies. My focus is on building a responsive and professional environment for patients and staff alike.”

This transition comes at a time of quiet but important developments in emergency healthcare at JNF, including the recent arrival of Dr. Jason Ifill, the hospital’s first Emergency Room Specialist, who officially began duties in June.

“Having an ER specialist on board is a major step forward,” said Dr. Williams. “It will improve how we manage emergencies and help us align with international standards in emergency medicine.”

A TIME OF CHANGE FOR HEALTHCARE DELIVERY

The leadership shift at JNF’s Emergency Room reflects broader efforts by the Ministry of Health to enhance efficiency, improve outcomes, and better integrate hospital services with community-based care. With Dr. Archibald moving into a more proactive community health role and Dr. Williams stepping into the ER leadership seat, officials are optimistic about smoother operations and better service delivery in both sectors.

The Ministry has not indicated any other personnel changes at this time, but the focus remains on improving care at all levels of the healthcare system.

SKN Times will continue to follow developments in the national healthcare sector.