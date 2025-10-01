MADURO THREATENS STATE OF EMERGENCY AMID RISING US–VENEZUELA STANDOFF

Caracas, Venezuela — Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has signaled a dangerous new phase in the long-brewing confrontation with the United States, warning on Wednesday night that his government is preparing to declare a state of emergency as Washington intensifies military pressure in the Caribbean.

In a fiery televised address, Maduro accused the US of plotting direct aggression against his government, describing recent naval deployments in regional waters as “a cover for destabilization and regime change.”

“This declaration is to protect our people, our peace, and our stability … should Venezuela be attacked by the US empire,” the Venezuelan leader said, announcing the launch of a “consultation process” to activate constitutional emergency powers.

Escalating Confrontation

The warning comes as US warships maintain patrols off Venezuela’s coast. Washington insists the deployment targets drug trafficking, but Caracas sees the operations as part of a broader military campaign to weaken the Bolivarian Revolution.

Just days earlier, the US doubled its bounty on Maduro to $50 million, linking him to narco-trafficking charges that he has repeatedly denied. US President Donald Trump further claimed American strikes destroyed drug-laden boats in the Caribbean, killing more than a dozen people — though no independent evidence has been presented.

Extraordinary Powers on the Table

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez confirmed that an emergency decree would grant Maduro sweeping powers, including authority to:

Mobilize the Bolivarian Armed Forces nationwide

nationwide Place oil production and public services under direct military control

under direct military control Seal land, sea, and air borders

Implement wide-ranging economic, political, and security measures

The decree would last 90 days, renewable for another 90, and would take effect “immediately” if Venezuela comes under attack.

Military Drills and Militia Mobilization

In a show of defiance, Caracas staged extensive military drills this week featuring Russian fighter jets and thousands of militia members training in urban areas. Maduro described it as “the unification of an empowered people.”

Even fishermen joined in, staging a symbolic protest at sea in Margarita. One fisherman told CNN:

“I don’t know how prepared we are for a missile, but what I can say is people are organizing.”

Dialogue vs. Deterrence

Despite his aggressive rhetoric, Maduro insisted Venezuela “does not want war,” confirming he sent a letter to President Trump offering direct talks while denying US narco-trafficking allegations.

The White House acknowledged receipt but stood firm, reiterating:

“The administration’s position on Venezuela has not changed.”

Regional Ripple Effects

Security analysts caution that the stand-off could spill into the wider Caribbean. With US naval forces at heightened readiness and Caracas threatening mobilization, any spark — accidental or deliberate — risks escalating into a regional crisis.

Neighboring states such as Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana are monitoring developments with concern, fearing potential fallout that could destabilize trade routes, energy flows, and maritime security.

Bottom Line:

Maduro’s threat of a state of emergency underscores the fragile and combustible state of US–Venezuela relations. With both sides trading accusations and flexing military muscle, the Caribbean now sits on the edge of a geopolitical powder keg.