Public Outrage Expected as Lennox Greaves Gets Suspended 12-Month Sentence, No Immediate Jail Time in Death of Dr. Simoneth Williams

Basseterre, St. Kitts — A case that gripped the nation and stirred deep public emotion has reached a dramatic sentencing outcome, as Lennox Nathaniel Greaves of Molineaux, St. Kitts, received a suspended 12-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to Causing Death by Careless Driving in connection with the December 2024 incident that claimed the life of beloved medical professional Dr. Simoneth Williams of St. Peter’s.

The sentencing was handed down on May 27, 2026, in the High Court of St. Kitts and Nevis, before His Lordship Justice Patrick Thompson Jr. Greaves had previously pleaded guilty on March 6, 2026.

According to the sentence delivered by the court, Greaves was ordered to pay XCD $100,000 in compensation to the family of the deceased, had his driver’s licence revoked until January 1, 2027, and received a 12-month suspended prison sentence. This means he will not serve immediate jail time, unless he reoffends during the period of the suspended sentence. If he does, he will face a six-month custodial sentence at His Majesty’s Prison.

The outcome is likely to spark intense public discussion, as many across St. Kitts and Nevis continue to remember Dr. Williams as a respected and promising professional whose life was tragically cut short.

Dr. Williams died following a road incident that occurred late in the evening of December 20, 2024, while she was walking along the Island Main Road in the New Road area. Previous reports stated that an autopsy confirmed her cause of death as severe head and brain injuries sustained after she was struck by a vehicle.

Following months of investigation and public concern, authorities formally charged Greaves in April 2025. SKNVibes reported that he was charged with Causing Death by Careless Driving contrary to the relevant section of the Vehicles and Road Traffic Act, while The St. Kitts-Nevis Observer also reported that the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force charged Greaves in connection with the fatal accident.

The matter also drew national attention after the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions publicly addressed the case. WINN FM reported in April 2025 that DPP Adlai Smith announced the charge against Greaves in relation to the fatal accident that led to Dr. Williams’ death.

For many, the sentencing raises difficult questions about road safety, accountability, justice, and the value placed on human life in traffic-related fatality cases. While the court has now imposed its sentence, the emotional weight of the case remains heavy for the family, friends, colleagues, and wider community who mourn the loss of Dr. Williams.

Dr. Simoneth Williams’ passing remains one of the most painful road tragedies in recent memory, and the sentencing of Lennox Greaves now adds a new and controversial chapter to a case that continues to resonate across the Federation.

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